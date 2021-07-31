Mataeo Durant describes his hometown as “something you see out of a movie.”
With a population of 87 people, Plum Branch, South Carolina is the stereotypical southern small town. There’s one stop light, along with a convenience store and a gym. Durant admits there isn’t much to do there, but it’s still home.
A person’s hometown often serves as a building block for who they are, who they become. Durant is no exception, and one something that best describes him is in the middle of town.
As you make a right at the lone stoplight in Plum Branch and cross the railroad tracks, a brick building stands with “Bracknell’s” in all-white, free-standing letters atop the roof. The one-time clothing, appliance and supermarket store now has boarded up windows and faded paint. As you continue down the street to the side of Bracknell’s, a quote remains: “This building may fall, but the quality of our merchandise will never.”
“With (Durant), I’m always going to go back to who he is,” said Re’quan Boyette, co-offensive coordinator at Duke University. “You’re going to see the talent on the field, that is very visible. But the person that he is and the family that he comes from, that is the best part of who he is.”
Much like Bracknell’s quote, Boyette saw in Durant a bond with his family, a bond that will not fall apart. It is that family bond that helped shape Durant’s love of the game. Some of Durant’s earliest memories were spent watching football with his dad, George, and then once the game was finished Durant sprinted out to the yard to work on his game with his grandfather.
However, Durant’s love for the game went to the next level in middle school. After watching a Clemson-Auburn game at Memorial Stadium, he told his parents he was going to play Division I.
“Once I told them that, they invested so much time and money in me to be able to do it,” Durant said. “I started working out in my sixth-grade summer going into seventh grade. I haven’t stopped since. I haven’t had a real summer since elementary school.”
The hours of work began to pay off as the McCormick native rushed for 1,673 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, chipping in 87 tackles on defense and leading the Chiefs to the Class 1A state championship game. Boyette, who was recruiting Durant at the time, said that he was “the best player on the field” on both sides of the ball.
“I saw that he was a complete football player,” Boyette said. “He was playing running back, he was playing safety, they put him at defensive end, played him at linebacker and he was from a small place, so he was literally doing it all.”
Boyette said when he saw Durant on film earlier in his high school career, he knew Duke needed to have him.
“He was actually on defense,” Boyette said. During (a home game in) his junior year, they threw a little flair pass out to the running back and he was shot out of a cannon. He looked like a bullet and that’s when I said ‘Dang, this kid can play.’”
However, when Durant signed on to play for Duke, the work started all over again. During his first two years with the Blue Devils, Durant recorded 504 rushing yards as he sat behind the likes of Deon Jackson and Quentin Harris.
In his junior season with Duke, Durant had his coming out party recording team highs in rushing yards (817) and touchdowns (8). To cap off the year, Durant was the recipient of the team’s Carmen Falcone Most Valuable Player Award.
“Nothing is ever easy,” Durant said. “Coming in freshman year, every freshman wants to start and play a lot but that’s not what happened for me. I waited my turn. The older guys groomed me and helped me become the player that I am today because they kept telling me wait my turn, learn to playbook, prepare yourself and just stay motivated because (they) had to do it to be able to take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself.”
Durant said because he grew up in a small town, he knew he needed to make the most of that opportunity. As he was recently named to the Preseason All-ACC team, Durant continues to keep Plum Branch with him as a constant reminder to keep pushing for more.
“It’s so surreal coming from a small town like I’m from. You just want to take it in step by step and just be able to understand that position you’re in and to just be thankful for the people who help you get this (far),” Durant said. “I’m so thankful that coach Cutcliffe gave me the opportunity to be able to come here. I’ve loved this experience. I want to thank my teammates for doing everything they’ve done to help me get (here) because, without them what I have done wouldn’t be possible.”