Frank Hill Stadium at Emerald High School has hosted a plethora sports from football to track and field. On Feb. 23, Frank Hill Stadium at Emerald High School will host a new sport: men’s lacrosse.
At 6 p.m., Lander will play a preseason match against fellow in-state and potential rival Coker to signify one of the first matches of lacrosse to be played in Greenwood.
“This was something that was kind of gathering some steam prior to the pandemic,” Lander coach Anthony LePore said. “We had a scrimmage against Tusculum at Greenwood High School and with this we are trying to do the same thing and just expose people to the game.”
LePore said that lacrosse is one of the fastest sports growing in South Carolina and is hoping that he can help build a place for the game to grow here in Greenwood.
“We’re hoping that it happens at the YMCA or at another local organization to help introduce the game to young kids,” LePore said. “Then hopefully they can host a summer league that will eventually trickle up to the high school level.”
Emerald athletic director Mack Hite said that he has had a little bit of experience with lacrosse since it was one of the sports that was offered at Presbyterian College. Hite also wanted to use this game to help continue building a repour between the high school and Lander as the latter will host a baseball jamboree at the Jeff May Complex later this year.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for folks in our area to see the game and of course for exposure of the lacrosse program at lander,” Hite said. “I know that as far as state universities, they’re the one in our state that that has lacrosse, and I know for their program exposure, to play in a nice stadium, will really benefit both them and their players in their future in recruiting.
“It’s great for for our community here in Greenwood bringing student athletes to Lander University, and it’s great for the city of Greenwood to have that opportunity for these student athletes.”