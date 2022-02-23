It was just another big basket.
With more than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Lander junior Makaila Cangé dove to the paint after a screen by Miriam Recarte. As she got to the block, like clockwork, the ball was in her hands thanks to a pass from Sarah Crews.
In one motion, like she had done a thousand times before, Cangé laid the ball off of the glass for two points. The basket signified point No. 1,000 for the Douglasville, Georgia native. However, in true Cangé fashion, she actually didn’t know it happened. It was just another bucket.
“People were trying to tell me all week (how close I was), but I would ignore their messages,” Cangé said. “If I knew how many (points) I needed, then I wasn’t going to get it as crazy as that sounds. Once I got back (to the locker room), it hit my that I scored my 1,000th-point.”
Her playing down of a major milestone didn’t surprise Lander coach Kevin Pederson. In fact, Pederson said, “It’s perfect for her.”
“I tell her, ‘Makaila you’re doing so well whether it’s in basketball or in life. You’re a great young woman, you’re successful in the classroom, you’re successful off the court, you’re just a fun person to be around. Like Mikayla, can you just sit back and give yourself a second to enjoy what you’ve accomplished?’” Pederson said. “… (We) have to tell her that because she doesn’t want to look at it, she wants to keep pushing forward.”
Cangé’s relentless pursuit of perfection has made her one of the best post players in Lander history. She joins Breshay Johnson, Shannon McKever and Tiara Good as one of the four centers to score 1,000 points.
She’s also becomes the fastest to accomplish the feat.
“I’m up there with the greats including Zamaya Passmore,” Cangé said. “It’ll hit me probably after the season, but it hasn’t yet.”
Cangé credits her teammates and the coaching staff for putting her in the best position to succeed. That feeling of admiration was reciprocated after the Georgia Southwestern game, as teammates and coaches celebrated Cangé’s milestone.
“The whole team was so happy for her because everyone knows how hard she works,” Pederson said. “She’s a great kid, everyone on this team without question respects her. …To me, the 1,000 points for her was always a forgone conclusion, but to do it as early as she’s done it and in the way she’s done it. Such a high field goal percentage, so many rebounds and leading her team to so many wins. There’s so much more behind the numbers with her 1,000 points. It’s the byproduct of everything else she’s done to help our team win.”