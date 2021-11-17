The road to Birmingham, Ala., the site of the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championships, is already underway for the Lander Bearcats.
After a disappointing loss to Drury in the Final Four last season, the Bearcats have come out of the gates fast, defeating No. 21 Carson-Newman and Lenoir-Rhyne at the SAC/PBC Challenge last week.
“I thought there was some good, some bad,” Lander coach Kevin Pederson said. “Against Carson-Newman, we came out of the gates and played one of the best first quarters I’ve seen in a long time. We scored 20 points in like four minutes against the No. 21 team in the country. Against the host school Lenoir-Rhyne, they played really tough, but we came out and played flat.”
Despite the two wins, Pederson said the team “definitely came away with several things we can improve upon.” It’s exactly what Pederson is looking for while scheduling what is arguably the toughest non-conference schedule in Division II.
Lander will play two teams that were in the Elite Eight on the road this season in No. 1 Lubbock Christian and No. 25 Belmont Abbey.
Part of that is by design.
Pederson said the benefit of playing good teams is that they will show what a team needs to work on. Also, the Bearcats will partake in three back-to-backs to begin the season, reminiscent of the quick turnarounds the team experienced a season ago in Columbus.
“When we beat Azusa Pacific, we had to turn around and play Drury in 24 hours,” Pederson said. “I told the team that we are scheduling these tournaments intentionally so as a coach, I can learn what I have to do with my rotations, and then the players can learn what they have to do to be at their best within 24 hours.”
The tougher schedule is to be expected as Lander returns most of the roster that was a part of the run to the Final Four last season. All-Americans Zamiya Passmore and Makaila Cangé, PBC Defender of the Year Miriam Recarte and Sarah Crews, all played key roles for the Bearcats last season and will be called upon again in 2021.
“If I get Makaila (Cangé), Zamiya (Passmore) and Miriam (Recarte) to all play their best games, we’re going to have a chance to win no matter who we play,” Pederson said. “Those three are really good because they’re that talented. Then you look at Sarah Crews and Amaya Melvins who were key parts to what we were doing last year.”
Cangé picked up right where she left of last season, as she was named the PBC Player of the Week on Monday. The junior averaged 25.5 points per game along with 10 rebounds per game through the Bearcats two-game stint last weekend.
She, along with the rest of the Bearcats, will look to maintain an unblemished record as the team travels Friday to Lubbock to face Lubbock Christian and St. Mary’s on Saturday.
“We’re excited about this trip heading up to Lubbock to play Lubbock Christian and then St. Mary’s the next day,” Pederson said. “There’s just nothing but positives to come out of this weekend. If you win, it’s a game you’ll remember for the rest of your life. If you lose, it’s a chance to learn what the gap is and then start trying to address those needs.”