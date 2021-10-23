Coming out of halftime, Erskine football trailed Allen University by five. The Fleet started with the ball and needed a score.
Erskine started the second half by driving 60 yards and settling for a field goal. On the ensuing kickoff, the Fleet punched the ball out of the Allen returner's hands, allowing Dameon Green to scoop and score from 25 yards away. The Fleet added a touchdown later in the quarter to take a 12-point lead, ending in a 47-40 win Saturday at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School.
"We're really just trying to contain them a little bit because they are young and we're getting ready to play two of the better teams on our schedule," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "We're just trying to keep them realistic on how we're going to have to prepare going forward, but it's awesome. I give them credit. It's definitely a process and it's definitely a battle every week.
"I give them credit because, when bad stuff happens, they stay in there. We have some choice conversations on the sideline, and they get it right the next time out there. I give them credit for hanging in there and fighting. Anytime you get to three wins when we only had the one in the spring is a good thing."
Though it trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter, Allen's offense wasn't finished. The Yellow Jackets rattled off 14 consecutive points to take a slim two-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
Erskine recaptured the lead and the momentum with 4:36 left to play as Dearius Hazel forced his way into the end zone, barely breaking the plane for a 5-yard touchdown.
Like they did to start the third quarter, the Fleet made a key special teams play on the ensuing kickoff, as Dorian Robinson recovered a pooch kick at the Allen 23-yard line. The Fleet tacked on a field goal to seal the win after Robinson's recovery.
Offensively, Erskine was extremely effective, as it averaged 6.3 yards per play and finished the game with 455 yards of total offense. The running game was the focal point, as the Fleet finished with 240 yards on the ground.
Hazel, Kaavaon Parker and Lance Brownlee each nearly finished with 100 yards, finishing with 84, 83 and 71 yards respectively.
While Allen found its way into the end zone six times, the Fleet defense made plays when it needed to, especially after those touchdowns. Allen went for a two-point conversion after all six of its touchdowns but converted only twice.
"I think they've learned because someone makes a play on them, they don't have to score," Boyd said. "I think we've gotten past that mental hurdle, and I think keeping them out on some of those two-point conversions was huge. It's nice to see them take that step. They're growing and that's a maturity thing."
GAME SUMMARY
Allen University 12 14 6 8 — 40
Erskine University 7 14 17 9 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
E — Javian Bellamy 26 pass from Lance Brownlee (Bennett Caldwell kick)
A — Beau Herrington 3 run (run failed)
A — Jayden Horace 12 pass from David Wright (pass failed)
SECOND QUARTER
A — Jamal Jones 36 pass from Wright (kick failed)
E — Senika McKie 4 pass from Brownlee (Caldwell kick)
E — Kaavon Parker 6 run (Caldwell kick)
A — Jayden Horace 5 pass from Wright (Wright pass competed)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Caldwell 22 FG
E — Dameon Green 25 fumble recovery (Caldwell kick)
E — McKie 3 pass from Brownlee (Caldwell kick)
A — Julius Pearson 28 pass from Wright (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Beau Herrington 2 run (Jamal Jones pass)
E — Dearius Hazel 5 run (pass failed)
E — Caldwell 20 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — A: David Wright 16-75, Beau Herrington 20-74. E: Dearius Hazel 19-84, Kaavon Parker 17-83, Lance Brownlee 8-71, Kevon Catoe 2-7.
Passing — A: David Wright 25-39-344-2. E: Lance Brownlee 20-25-215-1.
Receiving — A: Jamal Jones 8-144, Jayden Horace 8-132, Julius Pearson 2-30, Montrell White 2-21, Shemar Nelson 2-11, Diquan Brown 1-5, Beau Herrington 2-1. E: Senika McKie 11-82, Javian Bellamy 3-60, Yong Lee 1-25, Dylan Shiflett 2-24, Kaavon Parker 1-18, DeVante Roberson 1-9, Dearius Hazel 1-(-3).
Records: Allen University 3-4, Erskine 3-5.
Next game: Oct. 30, Newberry at Erskine