Late in the first half, Erskine was down by 13, but it had Newberry in a third and short situation. The Fleet’s defense was playing well, slowing an explosive Newberry offense down for most of the half, but when Newberry threw a toss to running back Mario Anderson, the Fleet struggled to pull down the redshirt sophomore. Anderson converted the third-down and Erskine never truly recovered, falling 48-10. “The bottom line is I thought we were doing what we needed to do until that play in the second quarter. We had three guys hit (Anderson), and they’re punting at that point. The score at halftime is probably 13-3,” Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. “That was huge. Up until that point, we were okay. Then things started to happen and field position started to play into it. “From the defensive perspective, frustration started to get in there. We were kind of our worst enemy at times. We didn’t do a very good job of tackling today.” Offensively, the Fleet struggled to get the offense going. The running game was held in check, as Erskine ran for just 41 yards on 28 attempts. This limited the play call and forced the Fleet to the air, which saw some explosive plays but they were few and far between. Erskine’s best drive of the first half was a nine-play 30 yard drive that ended in a field goal right before the end of the half. Of their 11 drives, the Fleet gained more than 40 yards just twice. The lone offensive spark was the one-yard touchdown run by Josh Heatley with less than a minute left in the game. “Once you get your ass beat, you’re beat,” Boyd said. “Scoring is still scoring, so we should score any chance we can score.” Defensively, Erskine struggled against the potent running attack of the Wolves, as they allowed 317 yards on the ground on 48 attempts (6.6 yards per carry). Anderson scored two touchdowns and ran for 167 yards, as he constantly ran through arm tackles and bounced off shoulder hits. GAME SUMMARY Newberry 6 14 21 7 — 48 Erskine 0 3 0 7 — 10 FIRST QUARTER N — Ray Cotton 32 kick N — Cotton 41 kick SECOND QUARTER N — Bobby Irby 30 pass from Dre Harris (Cotton kick) N — Zebrandon Gant 2 run (Cotton kick) E — Bennett Caldwell 42 kick THIRD QUARTER N — Mario Anderson 27 run (Cotton kick) N — Anderson 1 run (Cotton kick) N — Harris 9 run (Cotton kick) FOURTH QUARTER N — Gant 1 run (Cotton kick) E — Josh Heatley 1 run (Caldwell kick) INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing — N: Mario Anderson 17-167, Zebrandon Gant 6-64, Catriez Cook 3-25,Pete Elmore 4-24, John Swinton 7-17, Dre Harris 7-26. E: Lance Brownlee 8-21, Taison Thomas 8-11, Kaavon Parker 10-10, Josh Heatley 2-(-1). Passing — N: Dre Harris 11-13-178, Pete Elmore 1-2-8. E: Lance Brownlee 18-25-1-180. Receiving — N: Bobby Irby 2-77, Bryson Woodruff 2-48, Zebrandon Gant 1-29, Deshun Kitchings 1-10, Brently Allen 2-9, Catriez Cook 1-9, Tre SUber 1-8. E: Senika McKie 8-79, Jamaar Moore 3-57, Javian Bellamy 1-26, Dylan Shiflett 2-12, J.C. Correll 1-4, Kaavon Parker 2-(-3). Records: Newberry 7-2, Erskine 3-7. Next game: Erskine travels to Shorter on Saturday, Nov. 6.
