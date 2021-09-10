Late in the second half against Catawba College, Erskine football had a chance to win the program’s second game since being revived for the 2020-21 football season.
With 1:28 left in the third quarter, the Flying Fleet tied the game at 24, when receiver Yong Lee snagged a pass from quarterback Craig Pender for a 58-yard score. With less than two minutes in the game, Erskine blocked a field goal attempt that would seal the game, recovered the ball and had momentum on its side, but that quickly changed when it was flagged for an illegal formation that allowed Catawba a second chance at a field goal. Catawba capitalized, winning the game 37-27.
“It went deep into the fourth quarter with us having a chance to do something. I think the blocked field goal that they took away from us sealed the deal,” coach Shap Boyd said. “The bottom line is they didn’t quit. There is a resiliency there. We talk about being a 60-minute team, and I think our players are trying to be 60-minute players. If we can continue to do that and add a few more timely plays, then I think we’ll have the chance to be in some games and that’s all you want.”
Though Erskine lost its first game of 2021, Boyd thinks the team has grown in the short three months since its first game in February, which it won 30-28 against Barton.
“I think we played better in our opening game this year than we did last year. We were playing a better team,” Boyd said. “I think our team has grown and progressed from the spring. There are still things that we have to do better. We have to be able to finish and not turn the ball over. There’s definitely some learning stuff that our kids need to learn and shore up before last week’s game and Saturday.”
In Saturday’s loss, Erskine’s defense struggled against the run, allowing 325 yards and an average of 7.2 yards per rush. According to Boyd, the defense did well for the most part but struggled when Catawba quarterback Kent Avent scrambled from the pocket. Avent ran for 151 yards in the game, 112 of which was gained in the fourth quarter.
“The running room really came off three runs from their quarterback, most of them were scrambles,” Boyd said. “If we can stay in our lanes and take care of business better there... it was some overzealousness from some younger kids that wanted to make plays. That aggressiveness came back to hurt us. It wasn’t like they were able to stand up and pound the ball. That quarterback made some very good plays and some timely plays against us.”
The Flying Fleet now turn their attention to Barton College, who was also a start up team in the shortened spring season.
Both teams enter the matchup 0-1, as the Bulldogs dropped their first game 31-7 against Newberry.