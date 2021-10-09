SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University defeated the Erskine college football team 39-6 Saturday at Theodore A. Wright Stadium.
Erskine falls to 1-5 overall, while Savannah State improves to 5-1.
Savannah State racked up 369 rushing yards, led by D'Vonn Gibbons, who had 12 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. He was one of four Tigers with a rushing TD.
Erskine quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat was 10-for-20 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown pass to Senika McKie, who had seven receptions for 87 yards. The Tigers attempted just 13 passes.
Jarvis McClurkin and Jamal Barron each had nine tackles for Erskine.
The Fleet's 2021 fall season continues as Erskine is at home at 4 p.m. next Saturday when they take on Bluefield State College (3-1) at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School.