For the second time since reviving its football team in the spring of 2021, the Erskine football team is back in the win column, picking up a 59-13 win against Virginia University of Lynchburg on Saturday at J.W. Babb Stadium at Greenwood High School.
It was almost a perfect storm for the Flying Fleet, as their offense put up nearly 500 yards, while their defense made plays on both sides of the field.
"We've been talking about them playing hard and giving perfect effort for 60 minutes, and I think that they're trying to do that," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "I think we're going to watch the film and we're going to see it wasn't a great game on our part, but there were a lot of good things. We're making improvements in the areas we need to. I'm happy the way they played. They played hard."
After being stifled for most of the opening quarter, the Flying Fleet started to get into a rhythm late in the first quarter, opening the second quarter on the Dragons' 15-yard line. An eight-yard pass from Bryce Jeffcoat to Kevon Catoe gave Erskine a three-point lead, which it never relinquished in the game.
Catoe's touchdown was the first of three Fleet touchdowns scored in the quarter.
The Fleet totaled 476 yards of offense on Saturday. Jeffcoat started for the second time this season, throwing for 293 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, he was able to extend plays with his legs and kept the ball out of harms way.
"They get confidence," Boyd said. "I think we'll see that the team was good, not great. We're going to see that there are missed opportunities still out there, but that's what they're supposed to do. We need to get things going consistently to where they can be up-tempo, but that's going to take time. We're trending in the right direction."
The Fleet's defensive line was a big factor in the win, finishing with five total sacks that added up to 43 yards lost. Overall, the Fleet finished with 11 tackles for a loss. Ivan Hill led the way with two sacks.
"The defensive line kept applying pressure. It took us a long time to actually get a sack, and that's where we need to get better," Boyd said. "That quarterback was pretty thrifty, and he had long runs against everyone that he had played. That was a concern for us, so we ended up being a bend-but-don't-break defense.
"That's not at all what I want us to be. We played a two-deep shell, allowing them to move the ball in the run game a little bit, but we tightened up when they got into the red zone. The D-line did what they needed to do against that quarterback."
GAME SUMMARY
VUL 7 0 0 6 — 13
Erskine 3 21 14 21 — 59
FIRST QUARTER
E — Bennett Caldwell 42 kick
V — Joshua Gray 54 pass from Darrius Sample (Jose Faulk kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E —Kevon Catoe 8 pass from Bryce Jeffcoat (Caldwell kick)
E – Lance Brownlee 1 run (Caldwell kick)
E — Javian Bellamy 22 pass from Jeffcoat
THIRD QUARTER
E — JC Correll 64 pass from Jeffcoat (Caldwell kick)
E — Catoe 1 run (Caldwell kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Senika McKie 16 pass from Jeffcoat (Caldwell kick)
V — David Freeman 4 run (kick blocked)
E — Bellamy 10 pass from Korey Besse (Caldwell kick)
E — Jamaar Moore 3 pass from Lance Brownlee (Caldwell kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Kevon Catoe 10-57, Dearius Hazel 5-45, Kaavon Parker 11-45, Korey Besse 1-14, Lance Brownlee 3-11, Bryce Jeffcoat 3-12.
Passing — E: Bryce Jeffcoat 20-40-293, Korey Besse 1-2-10, Lance Brownlee 1-2-3
Receiving — E:Senika McKie 9-88, Javian Bellamy 5-64, JC Correll 1-64, Kevon Catoe 3-33, Jamaar Moore 3-30, DeVante Roberson 1-27.
Record: Erskine 1-4.
Next game: Saturday, Erskine at Savannah State University