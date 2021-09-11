Just as it did in its first game of the season, Erskine (0-2) struggled to make the timely plays on Saturday, losing its second game of the season 38-25 to Barton.
"That game was a blur. Every time I felt like something was getting going, offensively they would fumble it or defensively we would give up a big play," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "When we got into a groove, we would do some good stuff. We're not helping each other right now. Today, no one helped anybody. Today it was special teams trying to survive, offense was trying to survive and the defense was trying to survive.
"We have to be together. We have to protect the ball on offense, and, defensively, we have to take care of our assignments and do the things we're supposed to do."
On their second drive of the game, the Flying Fleet took the game's first lead, scoring on a run by quarterback Craig Pender. After Pender's first touchdown of the game, the Flying Fleet struggled to maintain drives, either turning the ball over on a fumble or just failing to execute plays correctly, usually getting hit in the backfield.
Defensively, Erskine struggled to make tackles, failing to make solo tackles for the most part in the first half. Barton was able to bounce off shoulder tackles and run through arm tackles, picking up yards in chunks.
Though the team was struggling to find the needed consistency, it only trailed by four at the half. But when the second half started, the brakes fell off.
"Today, at a certain point, that execution stopped occurring and frustration set in," Boyd said. "We have kids that are going to be seniors in college but haven't played a lot of ball. We have young players that got frustrated and it was a snowball going downhill and it kept picking up steam."
Barton came out in the second half scoring quickly, scoring off a drive that was set up by a third down scramble by quarterback Jaquan Lynch, who, instead of going down in the backfield for a sack, flipped the field with a 50-plus-yard run into the Flying Fleet's red zone.
Lynch's run was the epitome of the second half for Erskine, as time and again Barton ripped off chunks of yards for first downs or even scores.
"I think we didn't execute," Boyd said. "We were getting cut off on the backside at times as the ball was creasing inside. It wasn't going around the outside. I just think for whatever reason, we were getting (beaten physically) at the point of attack. I do think some frustration set in and instead of getting better, they didn't."
Erskine travels to Chowan University for its next contest on Sept. 18.