David Johnson had just wrapped up his senior season at Tusculum College and was getting ready for a pro day for a chance to make it to the NFL.
He was coming off his best career year for the Pioneers, racking up 33 total tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups from his spot in the secondary, when COVID-19 canceled his pro day.
It would have been easy to give up, but Johnson stayed the course, and it paid off. On Monday, Johnson signed a contract with the Northern Arizona Wranglers, a professional indoor football team.
“It’s a dream come true,” Johnson said. “No matter how it came, I’m in professional ball. That was something that I wished, dreamed and prayed on doing since I was a little kid. I’ve been playing since Pop Warner, so after going years and years of playing ball, just putting pen to paper and signing a professional contract is one of the biggest things that I have accomplished in my life.”
Johnson graduated from Tusculum in 2020. After graduating with his undergraduate, Johnson stayed with the Pioneers, joining the coaching staff as a graduate assistant coaching defensive backs.
“One thing that was instilled in me was God has the last say, so as long as you keep living right and doing your part, good things will come to you,” Johnson said. “I could have easily tucked my tail and turned left. I prayed day in and day out. ... I could control what I could control, and that was my work ethic and just training day in and day out.”
Johnson thinks his experience playing and coaching helped him learn the game better and will be able to help him as he moves into the IFL.
“You really understand the game when you’re on the coaches side,” Johnson said. “You might think you understand it as a player, but you really get each corner of the game from the coaches side. ... It was a big difference but the mindset and experience that I got from both sides, I think that can be a plus going into my first professional year.”
