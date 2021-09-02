A sports information director is a liaison between media and their team. Their job is mostly behind the scenes, taking stats or updates on the team, but they sometimes emerge from behind the proverbial curtain.
Those fleeting moments show their passion.
For Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson, one of those moments is the perfect way to describe his team’s former sports information director and friend Rixon Lane, who left the program to fill the same role for Eastern Kentucky University football.
“We have a rebound shooting machine that the players use. What we do is we have our players use the machine and then send us a picture of the display that shows how many shots they took,” Pederson said. “I keep track of it throughout the season and I post it in the locker room. Rixon asked me a couple of questions about it one day and then we move on. The next morning at 8 a.m. Rixon is on the machine getting in some shots.”
Pederson said Lane’s shooting stroke might not have been as fluid as one of his players, but for the next few months, he “religiously” shot on the machine. It got to the point where Pederson began to rib on some of his own players who might have been slipping behind Lane as time wore on.
What became a fond memory for Pederson exemplified Lane’s passion for the team and Lander.
“In coaching, the things that are really important to you, you want it to be really important to everyone else, especially the support people who you’re relying on to help you,” Pederson said. “Rixon was that guy where no matter how important it was to me, it was just as important to him. He came in with that Bulldog mentality.”
That mentality benefited the Bearcats players as Lander led the Peach Belt Conference with 27 Player of the Week winners since 2014-15. Pederson said Lane’s promotion and the talent of the players made it possible.
“You get to see (the athlete’s) growth, their maturation process, get to cover their successes and promote the times that they went above and beyond,” Lane said. “You get to be a small part of those moments that they’ll always remember. I think that’s the thing that stood out to me is just how many people I got to be in their lives for a very short period of time and just how much fun that was.”
Although Lane ended his eight-year tenure with Lander, he said he will always support the gold and blue.
“Wherever I am, I am going to be a Bearcat,” Lane said. “I’m going to be keeping up with programs and rooting for them even more so than I was when I was working there because I can actually cheer for them now.”