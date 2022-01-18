When she signed at Lander, Kevin Pederson knew how talented Zamiya Passmore was. But it took a little bit of time for the future Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-PBC selection, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Coaches All-American and NCAA South Region Most Outstanding Player, to see it.
Coming from Locust Grove High School, Passmore could do no wrong. Despite having three coaches in four years, Passmore was a consistent force, tallying 1,000 career-points in her second year as a starter. She finished her career as a three-star prospect according to ESPN’s recruiting database.
When she got to Lander, that changed.
“When she first got here, it wasn’t like she showed up and looked like this. When she first showed up, I remember we are doing pickup teams before we can practice and she’s one of the last players picked. She’s not playing well; she’s not scoring,” Pederson said. “I remember having to have a talk with her and saying ‘You’re going to be OK. You’re going to be fine.’ She had some hard days when she first got here because she wasn’t scoring. She wasn’t one of the players standing out. They were running sprints and working out and she’s in the bottom half of the team. It really hurt her and she really had to check herself.”
Despite the struggles before the season, Passmore was named the starting point guard, moving Jessica Harris, who was the region player of the year, a three-year starter at point guard and is currently the third-leading scorer in Lander history, to the shooting guard.
Flash forward to her junior year, Passmore has developed into a star, and with 1:25 left in the first quarter against Belmont Abbey, Passmore makes a move and scores a layup like she’s done hundreds of times in Horne Arena. But this layup was special, as it signified her 1,000th career point as a Bearcat.
“It was cool. I never expected to get that so it was kind of surprising,” Passmore said. “I enjoy every moment.”
In Lander’s first home game of the 2021-22 season, the team was honored with its Final Four rings and Passmore was honored with her 1,000th point ball.
At the tip of that game against Emory and Henry, the ball careened to Passmore’s right toward the scorer’s table. Passmore hurdled the table and flipped the ball back into play. For Bearcats fans, they know Passmore is always willing to make that type of play. Five games later, she dove into a pole at North Georgia trying to make a play. That hard play is just second nature to the junior.
“I’m just a team player,” Passmore said. “I’ll do anything for my team. If I need to jump over a scorer’s table, I’m going to jump over the scorer’s table to save the ball… I just do it and get back up and go.”
Pederson said he loves to watch Passmore play, not just because she is extremely talented, but because she has a passion for the game.
“It inspires me,” Pederson said. “It makes everyone around you want to be better. It makes me want to be a better coach, it makes her teammates want to be better teammates. That’s what we preach in this program — that we are never good enough. It doesn’t matter who you are, just go make the play, and she embodies that. She’s one of if not the best guard in the country and she just doesn’t take plays off.”