In the bottom of the eighth inning, Dalton Boyd had a chance to make an impact for the Erskine baseball team.
The junior already picked up a base hit in his first at-bat an inning prior, but with two outs and the bases loaded, the Flying Fleet trailed by one run. Boyd saw two pitches before keying in on a fastball, driving the pitch to the opposite field for a two-RBI single.
“Honestly, I was just looking for something in the zone that I knew I could hit,” Boyd said. “I got a first-pitch fastball up then I saw a pitch down, so I knew I was going to get a fastball after that. I was on time for it.”
Boyd’s single gave Erskine a one-run lead, which led to a three-run win against Lander.
While his second single of the day was his biggest contribution in the box score, Boyd was making an impact from the dugout for the first six innings, supporting his teammates and staying locked in the game.
Throughout that span, Boyd was perched in the left corner of the Fleet dugout. From his corner, the utility infielder was the first one on the field after each half inning, brandishing a high-five stick, which he used for different handshakes as players returned to the field.
“We talk a lot in our program about selfless acts on a daily basis and how the game honors it,” Erskine coach Mark Crocco said. “He’s a young man that was our selfless player of the week last week. Just do to what he’s been doing, giving back to his teammates and really being there for them. I believe the game really comes back to you when you do that. It showed up in a big way (Wednesday) for him.”
Boyd is in his third season with the Fleet, but his second on the field, as his first season was stopped because of COVID-19. In 2021, Boyd hit .300 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 23 games.
Like 2021, Boyd has flowed in and out of the Fleet’s lineup, starting 18 of the team’s first 32 games. Though he hasn’t had a consistent spot in the lineup, Boyd has knocked in 12 runs while scoring another 10.
“Really, all I try to do is slow the game down,” Boyd said about being a pinch hitter. “I get in, try to take a deep breath and be as relaxed as possible. When there are guys out there, I just try to do my job and get them in for the team.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.