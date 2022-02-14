It’s been a long 19 days for Lander coach Omar Wattad.
After watching the Bearcats lose in double figures four times during the team’s five-game losing streak, Lander fell behind once again, as North Georgia hit its first seven shots to start the game.
Despite the early deficit, Lander roared back in the second half on Saturday, to win 63-56 against North Georgia.
“We showed some mental toughness and mental fortitude,” Wattad said. “Was it a crisp game? Absolutely not, we had 17 turnovers and 10 assists. But they played, they competed and stuck together. They made enough plays to get the victory and I’m really proud of them.”
After trailing by as much as 18 in the first half, Lander began to slowly chip away thanks to its bench. The Bearcats bench outscored the Nighthawks 22-10. Senior DaJuan Moorer was the main catalyst off of the bench as he tallied 13 points on an efficient 5-for-9 from the field.
“He did a great job, we needed that,” Wattad said. “He’s an all-conference caliber player, but if he didn’t get two cheap fouls we’re looking at a 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) game.”
Despite scoring 10 of his 13 all in the first half, the boost off of the bench was all the Bearcats needed to mount a comeback. A 13-3 run midway through the second half, gave Lander its first lead of the game.
Starters such as Nigel Colvin and Deandre Robinson found their shooting touch in the second half, tallying 15 of the team’s 32 second-half points.
Colvin led Lander in scoring with 15 points.
“He was a little out there for the first 10 minutes, but when he came back in I saw that he was focused,” Wattad said. “He did a really good job touching the paint and getting some layups. He did a really good job defensively as well.”
Lander will look to build upon Saturday’s win as it travels to Georgia College on Feb. 16
