Daeja Belton has experienced a late run of success for the Converse University women’s track and field team.
Brandon Morton, Converse director of cross country and track and field, described the Abbeville High School graduate’s first two years as “rough.” But she credited her resilience to get to her to the level she is at now — the Valkaries’ top hurdler.
As of Feb. 1, the graduate student ranked first in the 60-meter hurdles among the Conference Carolinas indoor women.
“Her mentality of not being scared to fail. She didn’t let it get to her,” Morton said. “She’s fearless.”
Belton said “nothing was OK” about her technique in her first two seasons. She didn’t earn a top finish in a hurdle event until the 2019 outdoor season, where she placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
“I had to definitely change my technique and build the skills for running faster,” Belton said.
Since then, her finishes have improved.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association recognized her in the 60 hurdles on its 2021 Division II indoor all-Southeast Region team. She was also named to the outdoor all-region squad in the 100-meter hurdles.
She won the 100-meter hurdles at the 2021 Conference Carolinas outdoor championship and won the event twice before in that season, when she ranked first in the 100-meter hurdles in the conference.
At a March event, she won the 100-meter hurdles and set a personal best in the 100-meter dash. She was named the conference track athlete of the week for her performance.
Belton has been working to correct her arm swing because her lead arm goes too far across her body when she is clearing the hurdle. She fell off the last 60-meter hurdle at a mid-January meet.
“I’ve experienced a couple falls,” she said. “Those falls have helped me go harder because I learned from them.”
She also has been a member of 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400-meter relays, placing in the top three since 2018.
Though Belton said she does not graduate until 2023, this is her final year of eligibility. Morton thinks she may have a competitive future beyond college. “If it goes well, it’s worth a shot to see what she can do after college,” he said.