For the fourth straight year, Ninety Six’s youngest cowboy is headed West.
Colby Yarborough, a freshman at Ninety Six High, qualified for the national high school rodeo competition. He will travel next week to Guthrie, Oklahoma, to compete.
Yarborough and his family have already traveled to competitions in Kentucky, Tennessee and South Dakota.
“All the love goes to my parents, because I wouldn’t have gotten anything if it wasn’t for them helping me out and taking me places, all that stuff,” Yarborough said. “Last year, after we went out there, I placed 18th in the nation out of everybody out there. That was kind of a big deal. Hopefully I can go out there and do even better this year.”
This year, qualifying for the trip to Oklahoma got a little more dramatic. Yarborough is in high school now, and he had previously competed in the national junior high rodeo.
Yarborough thought he was safe to qualify for the calf roping event going into the state qualifying rodeo in Conway. With that in mind, Yarborough didn’t think he’d be able to qualify in team roping, as his team stood seventh heading into the final rodeo.
The rain and poor weather in Conway flipped all of that.
Yarborough struggled to rope calves in the deep mud, and couldn’t qualify in that event. However, in team roping, Colby and his partner won the competition the second night and finished second the third night. They finished fourth to take the final qualifying spot for the national finals.
Having punched his ticket to Oklahoma now, Yarborough is focused on putting those struggles aside and making an impression on those at the high school nationals who will see him for the first time.
“I really want to go out there and get my name out there,” Yarborough said. “The junior nationals are big, but the high school nationals are a lot bigger because college scouts are out there and if I can get a couple of scouts looking at me now, there’s no telling what I might have in the next couple of years.”
Yarborough has also played football and baseball for Ninety Six. He said playing other sports has kept him engaged, but choosing between football or rodeo in the fall on some weekends is a tough decision.
“Riding horses, it keeps me in shape, because I try to ride horses every day if I can,” Yarborough said. “The rain will stop you and slow you down. But riding horses keeps me in shape for football and football keeps me in shape for riding horses. They kind of just feed off each other.”
Yarborough said he knows people who have been to Guthrie. He hopes to have the same good experience.
“I had a lot of people tell me it was nice and I’ve seen a lot of people win money out there and get accomplishments,” Yarborough said. “Hopefully, I can do the same.”