Nine days after helping Georgia win its first national championship in 41 years, Jermaine Burton shocked college football fans by announcing he was entering the transfer portal. Four days later, he became a member of his most recent opponent: Alabama.
Burton, who started in 15 games in his two years at Georgia and was the Bulldogs second leading receiver in 2021, was the latest college starter to announce he was going to change programs once his team finished its season.
The transfer portal started in October 2018 in an effort to help college athletes change schools without fear of missing a year because of NCAA regulations that forced players to sit out a year of games before playing for their new team.
Before that October, players wanting to transfer would have to talk to their coaches, get permission and sit out a year. Because of this rule, players usually weren’t able to transfer to an in-conference or even a different in-state school.
There were some cases in which players could appeal to the NCAA to be granted immediate eligibility, but more often than not appeals were denied.
In the three years since it launched, the transfer portal has taken over college football, helping coaches fill needed positions quicker and giving newer coaches a faster kickstart to their program. But the portal has its drawbacks, specifically to high school and Division II schools such as Erskine College.
“Basically, it has provided Division I schools a farm system for their recruitment,” Erskine football coach Shap Boyd said. “The reason a Division I school would want to take a kid from college is because of the one-time transfer. Once a kid transfers one time, it’s not as likely that he will transfer again, as long as we’re talking NCAA. The bottom line is if they take the transfer, they know the kid probably isn’t going anywhere. If they take a high school kid and they develop them two years in, there’s a pretty good chance that kid is looking to go somewhere else.”
Grass is greenerBurton was one of three players Alabama picked up in the transfer portal from the class of 2022, earning the Crimson Tide the No. 11 spot in the 247Sports transfer portal team rankings.
For all three players Alabama picked up, their decision makes sense.
For Burton, Alabama lost its top three receivers from its SEC Championship roster, returning a group of mostly unproven upcoming sophomores.
Along with Burton, the Crimson Tide picked up running back Jahmyr Gibbs, a four-star transfer from Georgia Tech. Since 2009, only 22 Georgia Tech players drafted. Alabama has placed 11 running backs in the NFL in those same 13 years. LSU standout corner Eli Ricks is the third player to join the Crimson Tide, choosing to leave LSU when the school fired head coach Ed Orgeron.
Alabama is just one example of almost any Division I team that is quickly filling needs with proven college players. According to Rivals, 1,409 Division I football players have entered their name in the transfer portal since Aug. 1. Since then, 764 players (54%) have transferred to a new school. Only 55 of those 1,409 athletes decided to remove their name from the transfer portal, meaning 590 players are still in the portal, nearly 59% of which are trying to leave a Group of 5 team.
“We’re about competition and the more we can create competition at certain positions, the better,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said at his National Signing Day press conference. “We did that with the running back position. We love the running backs we’re bringing back... but that’s a position you need more than three (players). We’ve been able to go out and add some impact guys at that position. Wide receiver, continuing to add competition there.”
USC added seven transfers to this class, ranking it as the No. 7 team in the 247Sports transfer portal team rankings.
Using the portal makes sense for teams that are trying to win immediately, such as Alabama, or trying to kickstart a program, like Beamer as he enters his second year at USC, but not every coach likes the changes the portal brings to game.
The other side While colleges and universities have used the portal to their advantage, there are notable pitfalls, the biggest being the change in recruiting at the high school level.
Next College Student Athlete, an organization consisting of former college coaches and athletes, said Division I college football teams are given 85 full-ride scholarships for an entire team. That number falls to 63 for FCS teams and 36 at Division II. Transfer players are awarded a scholarship when they enroll in their next university, which in years past were set aside for incoming high school students.
“I’m concerned because football has always been a game of numbers, Xs and Os and Jimmys and Joes. Now, I think that you can take those same metrics and apply it to the recruiting process, because now high school seniors are competing against people who play college football for scholarships,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “It’s tough. The measurables come into play a little more for the high school kid, a little more than the kid in the transfer portal, because he has tape of him playing against college level athletes.”
Last recruiting cycle, the Lakelands signed 12 high school football players on the two national signing days. This year, that number was down to five.
“It has been very frustrating, to say the least,” Greenwood football coach Chris Liner said. “We had 10 players start the year on college rosters from last year’s team. We’ll have a few sign this year, but not as many as it should be. Last year, I had over 100 schools stop by during the mid-year open period. This year, I had eight, and this is Greenwood High School, a place that has put as many kids in college and pros as just about anyone. We have about 10 guys that three years ago would have gone to at least a Division II school with a decent amount of help money-wise.”
Nickles and Boyd, along with Alabama coach Nick Saban and Southern Cal coach Lincoln Riley have all said the best way to fix the problem would be to set boundaries of when a player could enter the portal and how long they could stay in the portal.
“High school recruiting has taken a hit, because there are some colleges that are no longer recruiting high school players,” Boyd said. “They’re literally recruiting dropdown players and transfer portal kids. They absolutely are not recruiting high school kids. Kids that were formerly being recruited by colleges are left standing there and are not being recruited because of the portal and some of these other things. Until the NCAA steps back in and changes something, I don’t see that is something that gets fixed.”
While high school coaches are trying to get their players to the next level, Boyd and other Division II coaches have to work to bring in and keep players.
While Erskine, being a second-year program, hasn’t dealt with the portal much yet, the Flying Fleet have been affected. Several players have entered their names into the portal, most notably starting receiver Senika McKie, who transferred to UNLV after finishing with 1,794 yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 catches in his two years at Erskine.
“You’re recruiting two different kids now. You’re recruiting kids to get them here, then when you have them here, you’re recruiting players,” Boyd said. “You’re trying to recruit to retain and you’re also recruiting to bring in new blood. It adds a degree of difficulty to a job that already wasn’t an easy job. ... We are not necessarily living in the portal. We’re trying to do it with high school kids, well we run the risk of developing these kids and two years in, these kids decide to do something else.
“Some of that is going to come back to relationships. If we do it the right way and there’s enough of a program that they feel that they are a part of something, I feel like we have a chance to retain kids. If we’re not running a program and don’t have a strong culture, I think it ends up becoming a breeding ground and a stepping off place, which is what we don’t want to become.”