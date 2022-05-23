The sound of baseball striking the bat and the cheers of rabid fans will again be heard at Stephen B. Dolny Stadium beginning this week.
However, fans won’t be cheering on players wearing the Lander blue and gold. Rather they’ll be watching players wearing the Penn State blue and white or the LSU purple and gold.
Beginning Friday, eight club baseball teams from across the country will compete for the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) World Series, which will be at Lander’s baseball stadium.
“It’s exciting to say the least,” NCBA Vice President of Baseball Operations Eric Curitore said. “... I think it really all starts with the field. It’s a fantastic facility with Lander being an NCAA Division II Peach Belt (program). Their facilities there service everything we need from a playing standpoint, and everything on top of that was icing on the cake.”
Curitore said it will be the organization’s first time in Greenwood as it has hosted its World Series in different locations, including stops in Kansas, North Carolina and Georgia.
With the tournament lasting nine days, he said “one of the biggest hurdles” the NCBA faced was being able to exclusively rent out a facility for that long.
“It’s hard to get that access so it really came down to a handful of places that could accommodate us,” Curitore said. “I have to credit the world to Kelly McWhorter at Discover Greenwood because right from the start, she was taking care of us. She was interested in us and wanted to make it happen. … I think it’s going to be a great event.”
Along with Lander’s facilities, McWhorter said the NCBA was also looking for a neutral venue, similar to how Omaha serves for the NCAA College World Series.
With eight teams, along with their fans, coming from as far as California and staying for at least six days, McWhorter estimated an economic impact of $600,000 to $1 million.
“We want to show off Greenwood to all of these people,” McWhorter said. “They are going to see a very hospitable community in South Carolina and they’re going to experience southern hospitality at its finest. … This is the ideal partnership for Lander, Discover Greenwood and with an organization like NCBA. It has just worked beautifully and we’re thrilled to be able to host.”
