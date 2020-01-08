Mike Clowney knows two places like the back of his hand: Greenwood and Carson-Newman University.
The former Greenwood High assistant coach, and Emerald head coach and athletic director was named the head coach at his alma mater, Carson-Newman in Jefferson City, Tennessee. He is the 19th coach in the program’s history.
“You don’t really know how many friends and supporters you have out there until two things happen, something bad or something good,” Clowney said in a phone interview. “Today’s been a really good day for me, to be able to take over a program that I care about and love and in a place that I’ve been a long time.”
Clowney previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator in his third stint as an assistant coach for the Eagles. He was Carson-Newman’s running backs coach from 2004 to 2005 and a graduate assistant from 1998 to 1999.
A member of Shell Dula’s expansive coaching tree, Clowney played for Dula at Union County High and later served as a linebackers coach for Greenwood High from 1999 to 2004. He was the head football coach and athletic director at Emerald from 2006 to 2011. He also worked at Southside Middle School early in his career.
“Going into Greenwood, it was natural,” Clowney said. “We were able to continue with a lot of success that we had with Coach Dula there, and winning those two state championships, and having a couple more years playing in the playoffs. Having that success and winning and being able to be a part of those championship teams was something that was really special, because at that time I kind of took it for granted, that wherever I’d go I’d win championships.”
Clowney said he still has many close friends in Greenwood and enjoys returning for recruiting trips. Greenwood Christian grad Cameron Butler is the only current Lakelands player on Carson-Newman’s roster. Former GHS linebacker Temoris Coats was a leader of the Eagles’ defense in the 2018 season.
Among many lessons he learned early in his career, “learning to lose” was one of the most prominent. Clowney was 23-42 as the Vikings’ head coach.
“You don’t realize it at the time, that you want kids to learn how to win, but it’s also important at the same time to learn how to lose,” Clowney said. “I learned I didn’t like it, but it happened. I didn’t like it at all but it happened. But remembering at the same time that winning and losing is important, the thing I’d always been taught was it’s about the people that you work with and the people that you work around.”
Clowney coached linebacker AJ Jones from 2006 to 2008. Jones was inducted in the Vikings’ Hall of Fame in 2018.
Carson-Newman enjoyed a 9-3 record in 2019 with Clowney leading the defense. As he starts his new challenge as head coach, Clowney said Greenwood shaped him.
“I hate the word stepping stone, but I feel like everything I have done has been a building piece for what the Lord is really trying to do in my life and in the lives of those that I impact and coach,” Clowney said.