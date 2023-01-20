CLINTON — There are a few reasons Clinton is a top-10 team in Class 3A.
One reason is the Red Devils are a great shooting team.
And on Friday night, there was little the Emerald boys basketball team could do to stop it.
Shots rained all over the Vikings’ end of the court, particularly in the first half, as Emerald fell 62-51 to region opponent Clinton.
“We’re playing as hard as we can at times. We’re just playing good basketball teams and we’re not very deep,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said. “We played three really good teams and that’s no excuse because I feel like deep down inside, we feel like we’re a pretty good team, too.”
The first two quarters were nightmarish for the Viking defense, which was often terrorized by Clinton’s Taliek Fuller and Wil Stewart. The Red Devils showed their athleticism early, quickly finding ways to get up to the basket and finding a few open shots from beyond the arc.
On offense, Emerald was getting shots down low but had trouble keeping up with the score-happy Red Devils. A lot of the Vikings’ scoring production came from one player each quarter with Bradlee Jones and KJ Morton finding limited help in the first and second quarters respectively.
Six different Clinton players scored in the first half, leading to a 14-point deficit for the Vikings by the break.
“We just had some deficiencies tonight. They shoot the ball, we have people in their face and they’re making shots,” Scruggs said. “We got our best guys on (Stewart), we got our best guys on (Fuller), they’re making shots.”
However, the Emerald defense found ways to answer in the second half.
Clinton hit just two field goals in the third with its first coming with 1:50 remaining in the quarter. Later in the final quarter, the Vikings stepped it up a notch in the scoring department, sharing the ball more and creating turnovers.
A slew of Vikings made their mark in the final two quarters, including Morton with his team-high 14 points.
Emerald came within four points of the Red Devils following a 9-2 run with 3:47 remaining in the game. But after a timeout, the Vikings committed a few crucial turnovers that gave Clinton some momentum down the stretch.
Using that momentum and an 11-for-17 mark at the charity stripe in the fourth, the Red Devils ended the contest on an 11-4 run.
“They sped us up. Some of our kids, if you speed them up, they’re gonna turn the ball over, point blank,” Scruggs said.
“I don’t think we turned the ball over as much tonight as we have in the past. I thought we played a pretty good ballgame, Clinton just shot the ball, I bet you they shot it 70, 80%... we didn’t stop the two people we needed to stop: (Fuller) and (Stewart).”
Emerald will have Tuesday off before returning back home next Friday against Woodruff, a week Scruggs hopes his team can use to regroup.
“I hate we keep making mistakes, but I’m proud of our effort,” Scruggs said. “I’m also tired of saying ‘I’m proud of our effort.’ I want to say ‘I’m proud of our effort and we wanna win and we won.’”