Clemson’s Bowman enters transfer portal
CLEMSON — Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer.
Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Florida, who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers’ spring practice, cut short last March with the school’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
USC’s White nominated for Campbell trophy
University of South Carolina placekicker Parker White is one of a record 199 semifinalists named for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Thursday.
Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
White, a senior who ranks among the top five in all the placekicking career categories in school history, graduated in May with a degree in sport and entertainment management.
Falcons sign kicker Elliott Fry
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With Younghoe Koo hobbled by a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad as insurance heading into Monday night’s game at Green Bay.
Koo was injured during the warmup for last weekend’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed a field goal, an extra point and was not able to handle kickoffs.
Ravens Humphrey signs extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.
Since being drafted by Baltimore with the 16th overall pick in 2017, the former Alabama standout has 150 tackles, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 after picking off three passes and returning two fumbles for scores.
Source: 76ers to hire Rivers as new coach
PHILADELPHIA — There’s a new Doc in Philadelphia — one charged with reviving a 76ers organization that fell far short of NBA championship expectations.
The 76ers reached an agreement Thursday with Doc Rivers to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Johnny Bench to auction memorabilia
The recent deaths of baseball greats Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline got Johnny Bench thinking about the future and the prospect of unloading memorabilia from his Hall of Fame career.
Bench reaped the rewards of a 17-year career catching with the Cincinnati Reds: two World Series titles, 14 All-Star selections, two National League MVP awards, multiple Gold Gloves. He was leader of the Big Red Machine that won six division tiles and four NL pennants in the mid-1970s.
Bench’s items will be auctioned live on Nov. 14 at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory in Kentucky. A public preview will be held at the museum on Nov. 12-13.
Verlander has Tommy John surgery
HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.
General manager James Click announced Thursday that Verlander had the procedure a day earlier and estimated recovery time at about 12-14 months. That means the earliest Verlander could pitch for would be in the 2022 season and it might not be for the Astros.