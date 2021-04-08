Clemson women’s hoops adds Syracuse transfer
CLEMSON — Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of Kiara Lewis, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, to its 2021 class.
Lewis joins a 2021 class that includes five freshmen (Makayla Elmore, Keonna Gaines, Eno Inyang, Madison Ott, and Sydney Standifer) and a junior college transfer (Daisha Bradford).
A 5-foot-8 guard from Chicago, Lewis spent the last three seasons at Syracuse, where she appeared in 89 games, making 55 starts. She averaged 13.1 points per game for the Orange, while dishing out 289 assists and tallying 112 steals
In 2020-21, Lewis averaged 14.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. She scored a season-high 29 points against NC State on Feb. 28, going 12-of-23 from the floor.
Suit alleges backlash to Miles allegations
BATON ROUGE, La. — In a $50 million federal racketeering lawsuit, an associate athletic director at LSU accuses university officials of retaliating against her for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by former head football coach Les Miles.
Sharon Lewis’ lawsuit said she was denied pay raises and subjected to verbal abuse after going to officials with the allegations against Miles.
It also accuses LSU officials of working with a law firm to cover up allegations against Miles, including one that he engaged in “explicit sex acts” with a student.
French Open postponed by 1 week
PARIS — For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said Thursday it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France.
The French Open was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30.
Hawks’ Collins out at least another week
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle.
The team announced Thursday that Collins has progressed to drills such lateral shuffling and individual court work. His status will be reviewed again in seven to 10 days.
Collins was injured in a March 30 loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.
3 NBA players suspended for fighting
NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight.
The suspensions, announced by NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, stemmed from the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game, a 110-101 victory by the Lakers.
Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.