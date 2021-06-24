Clemson women’s hoops adds assistant
CLEMSON — Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced Thursday the hiring of Priscilla Edwards as the staff’s newest assistant coach.
Edwards comes to Clemson after finishing her fifth season at Providence College as the associate head coach of the women’s basketball program in 2020-21.
Prior to her time at Providence, Edwards spent three years as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2012-15). During her time with the Red Storm, she helped develop and mentor four WNBA Draft selections, including Nadirah McKenith and Shenneika Smith, who were the first such selections in program history in 2013.
MLB unveils All-Star Game uniforms
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.
MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.
The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player’s club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.
Yogi Berra gets stamp in his honor
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.
The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.
Carlisle to coach Pacers for 2nd time
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Carlisle is coming back to Indiana to coach the Pacers after deciding his time leading Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was over.
Carlisle confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday he has agreed to return to the club he coached for four seasons from 2003-07. He led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals his first season.
The 61-year-old Carlisle decided to leave the Mavericks last week, a day after general manager Donnie Nelson left the club.
Thiem out of Wimbledon with wrist injury
WIMBLEDON, England — Reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments Thursday because of an injured right wrist.
Thiem would have been seeded No. 4 at the All England Club, where main-draw action begins Monday.
The 27-year-old from Austria retired during the opening set of his first match at the Mallorca Open grass-court tuneup tournament this week, citing his wrist.
Volunteers dismiss freshman quarterback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has dismissed freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter from the football team.
The school made the announcement Thursday in a two-line statement and gave no details behind the decision.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Salter and freshman offensive lineman Amari McNeill were charged with misdemeanor drug offenses after an early morning traffic stop Saturday.
Steelers release Pro Bowler DeCastro
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move.
The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team’s mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills.