Clemson women fall to Boston College
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marnelle Garraud scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Boston College pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 14 seed Clemson 85-73 on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Boston College (19-11), which has won seven of its last eight games, will face third-seeded Duke (18-11) in a quarterfinal today. Duke beat the Eagles 85-73 at home on Dec. 8.
Taylor Soule added 18 points for Boston College. Georgia Pineau had 14 points and Cameron Swartz 11.
Molinari withdraws from Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday because of a back injury.
Molinari shot 64 in the final round last year at Bay Hill for a two-shot victory, his eighth title worldwide. He reached the semifinals of the Match Play a few weeks later, and then had a two-shot lead with seven holes to play in the Masters when he twice hit into the water and Tiger Woods rallied to win.
EPL scraps handshakes to prevent virus
LONDON — The Premier League is scrapping pregame handshakes between players and officials as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The league said Thursday that the traditional handshakes will not take place “until further notice based on medical advice.”
The French league adopted a similar measure on Wednesday.
Premier League leader Liverpool also said it will not use any child mascots on game days. The children normally walk out onto the field holding hands with the players before the game.
Memphis’ case goes to independent probe
Memphis’ NCAA case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman will go through the association’s new independent investigation arm.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Memphis’ infraction case was referred to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. This will be the first known case to be handled by the IARP.
The University of Memphis released a statement acknowledging its case had been referred to the IARP.
Red Sox’s Sale won’t have Tommy John
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has a flexor strain near his left elbow and will not be scheduled for Tommy John surgery — for now.