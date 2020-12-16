Clemson ended up No. 4 in the country by ESPN and No. 5 in the country by 247Sports on Wednesday’s Early Signing Day, snapping up signings from a former NFL veteran’s son and finalizing several more high-profile prospects who committed in the spring.
New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer enters his first season with the Gamecocks with one of the school’s poorest recruiting classes in recent years. South Carolina’s 2021 class ranks 105th in the country and 14th in the SEC, according to 247Sports.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was Clemson’s biggest signing in the early period. Trotter’s father spent most of his 12-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Trotter Jr. is predicted to be one of the most high-impact freshmen in the country, providing exceptional size and strength at outside linebacker or pass rusher.
Trotter Jr. is ranked No. 7 in the country by ESPN.
The other biggest signing of the day came on the other side of the ball.
Running back Will Shipley of Matthews, North Carolina, is the No. 30 prospect in the nation by 247Sports.
Wide receiver Beaux Collins of Bellflower, California, a high school teammate and go-to target for DJ Uiagaleilei, signed with the Tigers.
Collins is ranked 83rd in the nation by 247Sports.
Clemson recruiting highlights
Completing Clemson’s 2021 class are LB Barrett Carter (Suwannee, Georgia), DT Payton Page (Greensboro, North Carolina), DE Cade Denhoff (Lakeland, Florida), CB Nathaniel Wiggins (Atlanta), OG Marcus Tate (Miami Gardens, Florida), S Andrew Mukuba (Austin, Texas), WR Troy Stellato (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), WR Dacari Collins (Atlanta), DE Zaire Patterson (Winston-Salem, North Carolina), RB Phil Mafah (Loganville, Georgia), OG Detriech Pennington (Cordova, Tennesee), C Ryan Linthicum (Damascus, Maryland), QB Bubba Chandler (Bogart, Georgia) and ATH Will Taylor (Dutch Fork; Irmo).
USC recruiting highlights
South Carolina, which has had particular success recruiting in-state in recent years, took a major step back this season. The Gamecocks had top-10 recruiting classes in the SEC the past two seasons.
Six decommitments followed former coach Will Muschamp’s firing, with four of those six players since committing to other schools.
The Gamecocks’ top player to sign this period is quarterback Colten Gauthier.
Gauthier might compete with rising sophomore Luke Doty for the starting job, and Gauthier is the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the nation by 247Sports.
Other players who signed Wednesday for the Gamecocks include WR O’Mega Blake (South Pointe; Rock Hill), RB Caleb McDowell (Leesburg, Georgia), WR Sam Reynolds (Alabaster, Alabama), DT Nicholas Barrett (Goldsboro, North Carolina), OT Jondarius Morgan (Birmingham, Alabama), DB Marcellas Dial (Woodruff; Georgia Military College) and OT Jordan Davis (Fairburn, Georgia).
South Carolina will be a school to watch as February’s National Signing Day approaches.
The Gamecocks have scholarships left to offer, and many players decided to leave the program after Muschamp’s firing.
Beamer’s potential success this postseason at Oklahoma, where he continues to serve as offensive coordinator to finish out 2020, could draw some recruits, too.