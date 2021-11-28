Thanksgiving Day for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney meant practice, turkey and a commitment.
The Tigers got in their final prep for the USC game, chowed down on a holiday meal and landed a commitment from linebacker Wade Woodaz (6-foot-4, 205 pounds).
Woodaz just recently popped up on the Clemson recruiting radar. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables scouted one of his games and invited him to visit for the Connecticut weekend. Woodaz did just that and landed an offer from the Tigers.
The previous offers for Woodaz included West Virginia, TCU, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Miami, Louisville and Maryland. Woodaz, who also is a baseball prospect, has compiled 59 tackles, six tackles for loss and five pass breakups through 10 games this season. He is Clemson’s 14th commitment for the 2022 class and the second for the linebacker position.
USC coach Shane Beamer early last week put out his commitment alert on Twitter. No player has gone public yet in response to that alert, which came a couple of days after DT D’Andre Martin of Durham visited for the Auburn game. Martin has been committed to Virginia Tech since August, but the Gamecocks have moved into a strong spot with him.
Linebacker Jaishawn Barham (6-3, 230) of Baltimore remains a top target for USC in the 2022 class. Defensive ends coach Mike Peterson has been heading up the Gamecocks’ effort and he has them very much in the picture as Barham looks at signing next month.
“There as in it as anybody else is,” St Frances coach Messay Hailemariam said. “He has a good five strong teams I believe that’s on his radar…Penn State, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina and I don’t know how serious it is, but I believe Kentucky is in it. He just game back from Oklahoma. He was there this past weekend.” Barham visited USC and Penn State in June.
He made official visits to those two in September, and he made an official visit to Maryland in late October. This Sunday recruiters can hit the road for in-person visits. and Peterson is expected to get up to see Barham soon.
“His position coach Peterson has been doing a great job,” Hailemariam said. “He has a great kind of energy with him. Jaishawn is a hard young man to open up. I think Jaishawn relates to him very well. He’s excited about it. Coach (Shane) Beamer I think is doing a great job. I haven’t had a chance to talk to anyone there except for Peterson. They are the only ones that I haven’t talked to the head coach. Everybody else I’ve dealt with the head coaches myself.”
As for what’s next for Barham, such as how and when he’ll make his final decision, his coach is in the dark about that.
“If Jaishawn would let me know that I would be a millionaire tomorrow” Hailemariam said. “His mother asked me where’s he going. That’s how he is. He has a poker face. Whatever you think he’s going to do, I don’t know if he’s going to do it. That’s how he is.”
St. Frances is coming off one of the biggest wins of the season in high school football, a win at IMG Academy, snapping the Ascenders’ 19 game home winning streak. Hailemariam is hoping his team will be invited to the Geico High School Bowl Series the end of December.
Dutch Fork WR Antonio Williams made an official visit to Auburn over the weekend. Williams made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Wake Forest game and was offered on the visit. He also has taken official visits to USC and Ole Miss, and Georgia also is on his short list. Williams has a state championship game this Saturday and has said he’ll make his decision soon after his season.
USC played host to Clemson Saturday night, so the Gamecocks get the benefit of the recruiting home field advantage this time in the Palmetto Bowl. Dozens of recruits from a variety of classes were at Williams-Brice Stadium, including top linebacker prospect Stone Blanton of Madison, Mississippi. The Gamecocks are one of four teams Blanton is still considering along with Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M as he eyes a decision before or on Dec. 15, the first day of the Early Signing Period.
“Nothing really has changed,” Blanton said. “I was really focused on finishing my season up strong (won a third straight state title). Now I get to relax a little bit and focus on my decision. The period when coaches can come see me (starting Sunday) will be real important. I’ll be able to get to see the coaches and get have them come here to where I am, so that will be a good experience.”
Mississippi State is coming in to see Blanton this week, and he said USC will be in the following week. Blanton said the conversations with Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White remain positive.
“It’s really good,” he said. “I really enjoy getting to talk with coach White and coach Beamer. We talk a good bit, so I really enjoy them, and it’s been good getting to know them.”
Blanton also has been to see games this season at Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He was at the Egg Bowl Thursday night. He visited Texas A&M last summer. Blanton doesn’t claim a favorite though he’s been a Mississippi State baseball commitment for over two years. But he has said his final commitment will be based strictly on the football side of things.
Another linebacker target in for the game was Tennessee transfer Joseph Morven (6-2, 215). With the Vols he played in four games in his two seasons and recorded three tackles. He’s from Lakeland, Florida.