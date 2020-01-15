Clemson junior wide receiver Tee Higgins will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Higgins is projected as a late first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft. He became the first Clemson player from this year’s team to declare for the draft.
“It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family,” Higgins wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that.”
Higgins earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019, and led the Tigers with 1,167 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches. He averaged a team-high 19.8 yards on his 59 receptions.
He had three receptions for 52 yards in the national championship game loss to LSU on Monday night, but scored a touchdown on a 36-yard reverse on his first career rushing attempt.
Higgins has been one of the most productive receivers in Clemson history. The Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native will leave the school with 135 receptions for 2,448 yards with 27 touchdowns.
His 27 touchdowns are tied for the most all-time in program history with NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins.
Higgins appeared in three national championship games for the Tigers.
“Clemson is different,” Higgins said in his post. “It’s hard to explain — I know it has been said that there’s something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100% true — there really is something in these hills.
“If I had to boil it all down to one word it would have to be ‘FAMILY.’ Clemson is family. I have been loved and treated like family from day one. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”
Higgins likely won’t be the last Tiger to declare an early departure in the coming days.
Junior linebacker Isaiah Simmons could be one of the top defensive players chosen, and junior running back Travis Etienne also has the potential to be an early selection.
The draft is set for April 23-25 in Paradise, Nevada.