Emerald alum and Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka is raising money for rare diseases as he aims for his bench press goal at Clemson’s pro day.
Cervenka, known as the strongest player on Clemson’s team, started a fund on pledgeit.org to encourage people to donate to Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit organization that involves college football players.
Cervenka worked with Uplifting Athletes during his time at Clemson, and he had a family member develop a rare disease and become paralyzed for about a month.
“I’ve kind of been affected by it,” Cervenka said. “And I just felt like it was a good cause to support and try to raise money for.”
As of Wednesday, Cervenka raised $1,412, or $31.37 per bench press rep, on the site. His goal is to reach 45 reps.
You can donate to Cervenka’s fund at pledgeit.org/cervenka-clemson.
At today’s pro day, Cervenka will work out for NFL scouts and look to bolster his chances in April’s NFL Draft.
During his time at Clemson, Cervenka has been a prolific weightlifter. He has often been mentioned on ESPN broadcasts for his strength, and his weightlifting numbers outperform any other Clemson player.
Cervenka said he can squat about 705 pounds now, and his body has transformed in four years with the Tigers.
“It was cool to see how my body transitioned,” Cervenka said. “For example, I got there and I was 300 pounds, 27% body fat. I left at 320 pounds and 20% body fat. So I put 20 pounds of weight on, and lost (7 percentage points) of body fat.”
Cervenka made second-team All-ACC this season and started every game at right guard. The Tigers lost to LSU in the national championship, and Cervenka ended his collegiate career with two national titles and three national title game appearances.
“It was nice being able to really more show the younger guys how things go, how things need to be done in order to get to that high level of competition,” Cervenka said. ‘It didn’t go the way we wanted but we still kind of showed the guys what needed to be done and how to get there.”
With the departure of John Simpson, Sean Pollard and Cervenka, Clemson will need to replace plenty of spots on its offensive line. Pollard and Simpson have been projected late-round selections in the NFL Draft.
Cervenka was listed the No. 354 prospect and the No. 64 offensive lineman in the draft by CBSsports.com.
After pro day, Cervenka will wait for the draft and set up workouts with NFL teams.
If the NFL doesn’t come calling, Cervenka plans to go into federal law enforcement. He has two degrees from Clemson, having completed his undergraduate by the time he was a redshirt junior.
“It won’t be the end of the road, but the dream is definitely to continue playing football so that’s kind of what I’m focused on right now,” Cervenka said. “After this, it’s just waiting for the draft.”