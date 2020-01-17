Etienne returning for senior season
CLEMSON — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.
Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.
Etienne became Clemson’s all-time rushing leader Monday night when he surpassed the old mark after gaining 78 yards in his team’s 42-25 loss to LSU for the national championship.
Georgia hires Monken to run offense
ATHENS, Ga. — Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart’s choice to lead Georgia’s offense.
Monken, 53, was named on Friday to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach.
The change came after a talented offense, led by quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift and a deep offensive line, finished only fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 30.79 points per game. Georgia ranked only 72nd in the nation in passing.
Giants hiring Garrett to run offense
NEW YORK — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team did not immediately announce the move.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons.