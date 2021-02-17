Clemson-Pitt game postponed
There are three more men’s basketball postponements in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The league said Wednesday that Clemson’s visit to Pittsburgh as well as No. 18 Virginia Tech’s trip to No. 16 Florida State scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. Additionally, North Carolina’s game at Boston College next Tuesday is also postponed.
The postponements come amid positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for Clemson, Virginia Tech and Boston College.
Arrieta returns to Cubs on 1-year, $6M deal
CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award, threw two no-hitters and helped end a championship drought in his first go-around with the Chicago Cubs.
If his second tenure goes anything like that, they sure would take it.
Arrieta returned to the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $6 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
Lions hire Randle El to coach wide receivers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.
Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.
Jaguars to wear primarily teal at home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coach Urban Meyer’s new-look Jacksonville Jaguars will have, well, a new look.
The Jaguars changed their primary home jersey color from black to teal on Wednesday, switching back to what the franchise wore in its early years. The team says it will don teal jerseys for nearly every home game beginning this fall.
Tim Tebow retires from baseball
Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A, encouraged by then general manager and current team president Sandy Alderson.
Tebow played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs.