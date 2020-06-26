14 more Tigers test positive for virus
CLEMSON — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month.
Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with COVID-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.
No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.
Clemson is isolating the recent players who tested positive tests for at least 10 days. Close contacts for those players or staffers have been advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
San Francisco signs first-round pick
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals, the team said Friday.
The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection.
The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.
Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
Indy 500 will run with 50% fan capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.
Speedway offers 'Bubba Rope' for sale
DANBURY, N.C. — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale in a social media marketplace days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, made the pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’
Fulp’s Facebook followers criticized the ad, with some self-described loyal spectators saying they would stop attending events at the dirt track because of the post. Critical comments also appeared on the speedway's Facebook page.
Djokovic's coach tests positive for virus
ZAGREB, Croatia — Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who now coaches Novak Djokovic and attended the top-ranked player's exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia, said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Croatian great, who won his only Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2001, wrote on Instagram that he tested positive after two negative tests in the last 10 days.
Ivanisevic, who said he has no symptoms, attended the Adria Tour exhibition series, a charity event hosted by Djokovic in Belgrade and at the Adriatic resort of Zadar in Croatia.
Four players from those events, including Djokovic and his wife, have said they have the virus. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all said they also have it.
Blue Jays expect venue decision soon
TORONTO — Less than a week before Major League baseball teams resume training on July 1, the Toronto Blue Jays still haven’t been able to tell their players where to show up.
After spending weeks working on a “dual scenario” for their spring training site in Dunedin, Florida, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Florida prompted the Blue Jays to petition the Canadian government to let players cross the closed U.S.-Canada border to safely prepare for the upcoming season.
Tow teams drop 'Civil War' name
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.
Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name "represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”
The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd that have brought renewed attention to complaints of systemic racism and have created an outcry to remove statues and other symbols of the Confederacy.
Detroit Pistons sign center Justin Patton
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons signed center Justin Patton on Friday, hoping the 2017 first-round pick can stay healthy to help the franchise's turnaround.
Patton had surgery for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.
The 6-foot-11 player was selected No. 16 overall three years ago by the Chicago Bulls, who traded him on draft night to Minnesota as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.
Patton averaged less than two points a game, appearing in nine games over three seasons for the Timberwolves, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.