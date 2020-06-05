Clemson beat Ohio State again, this time for four-star WR Troy Stellato (6-foot, 172 pounds) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The heavily recruited Stellato narrowed his decision to the Tigers and Buckeyes weeks ago. He was able to visit both during the recruiting process, but Clemson got the more recent visit, and because of the extended recruiting dead period, he wasn’t able to make a planned return trip to Columbus.
New Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham picked up Stellato’s recruiting after replacing Jeff Scott, and Stellato said recently the two were able to quickly develop a relationship.
Last season Stellato had 42 catches for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns. He’s ranked 22nd nationally among receivers and the #19 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite. He gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2021 class and the third receiver.
Williamson granted stay on inquiry
MIAMI — A Florida appeals court has temporarily granted NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.
The order Thursday granted Williamson a stay and paused proceedings in the lawsuit from Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, whose attorneys must respond within 10 days.
That lawsuit filed last summer accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
Former Olympic minister: Deadline for Tokyo is March
TOKYO — Next spring has been set by former Olympic minister Toshikai Endo as a possible deadline for deciding whether the postponed Tokyo Games can go ahead.
Endo was speaking at a meeting of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The Olympics are due to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. The games had been scheduled for this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLS players bitter after CBA talks
Major League Soccer and its players came away with a sense of accomplishment after reaching a new collective-bargaining agreement in February as the league was heading into its 25th season.
Those prepandemic positive vibes are largely now gone, at least when it comes to the way players feel toward the league and ownership.
The Major League Soccer Players Association ratified a revised CBA this week that will allow the league to resume this summer with a tournament in Florida — but they did so with bitter feelings about the strategies used by MLS. Specifically, they are upset about the league’s posture and the threat of a potential lockout that would have left players without salary and benefits in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colonial attracts top 5 in world
FORT WORTH, Texas — The PGA Tour returns after three months, and some of its biggest stars are ready to play.
The 148-man field for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial features the top five in the world — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
The biggest name — Tiger Woods — chose not to play. Woods has only played Colonial once, in 1997, when he was going for his third straight victory and shot 72 in the final round to finish three shots behind.
OSU hoops hit with postseason ban
Oklahoma State has become the first school to be punished by the NCAA in the fallout from the federal corruption investigation into college basketball. The school plans to fight — and likely won't be the only one.
The Cowboys' men's basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason among numerous penalties handed down Friday by an NCAA infractions committee panel, which found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers.
That ruling made Oklahoma State the first to make its way fully through the infractions system, ahead of schools like Kansas, North Carolina State, Louisville, South Carolina and Southern California. Some of those cases have already had contentious exchanges signaling the schools were ready to fight.
Jordan donates $100 million toward racial equality
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice.
In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.