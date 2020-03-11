4-star cornerback commits to Clemson
Four-star CB Jordan Hancock (6-foot, 170 pounds) of Suwanee, Georgia, announced a commitment Wednesday morning to Clemson. Hancock visited Clemson for the junior day last Saturday. He also visited Clemson in January and took visits to Alabama, Georgia and Florida State in recent weeks. He was scheduled to see Ohio State late this month but that trip is now off.
Some of Hancock’s other offers were USC, Florida, LSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon and Stanford.
In his announcement video produced by Rivals, Hancock said he chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina.
Source: Josh Norman agrees to Bills deal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.
The people spoke to The AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal.
Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.
In Buffalo, the 32-year-old Norman gets an opportunity for a fresh start among familiar faces. Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator during Norman’s first four NFL seasons in Carolina. Norman is also a known commodity to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who worked in the Panthers’ front office at the same time.
Coronavirus concerns postpone Arsenal-City
LONDON — Members of Arsenal’s playing squad went into self-isolation in a coronavirus precautionary move, forcing the postponement of the Premier League game at Manchester City.
It is the first game to be called off since the outbreak of the virus in the English top division, which has not played games without fans unlike in other parts of Europe. It was also the first time players in a major sports league had gone into isolation because of possible exposure.
Source: MLB wants to relocate games
NEW YORK — If Major League Baseball can’t play in front of fans at a team’s home ballpark because of the virus outbreak, the sport’s first preference likely would be to switch games to the visiting team’s stadium if possible, a person familiar with the deliberations told The Associated Press.