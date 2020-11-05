Clemson discontinues two sports
CLEMSON — Clemson is ending its men’s track and field and cross country programs after this academic year.
The school announced the decision to cut the teams Thursday. Men’s track and field has been part of the Tigers’ athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.
Athletic director Dan Radakovich said the move came after months of studying the situation.
The move affects 26 scholarship athletes and 25 more walk-ons. The school all scholarship grants will be honored as long as those students remain on campus. All affected coaches’ contracts will be honored.
Falcons’ Ridley misses practice with foot injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice for the second straight day because of a foot injury.
Ridley was hurt early in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 25-17 victory at Carolina last Thursday and hasn’t practiced since. He leads the Falcons with 43 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. hasn’t been able to practice this week because of a hamstring injury, and defensive end Takk McKinley has been held out with a groin injury.
Nadal reaches quarterfinals in Paris
PARIS — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters after beating Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
Nadal has won 86 career titles, including 35 in Masters events, but lost his only final at the Bercy Indoor Arena in Paris 13 years ago.
Thompson found his range in the second set, hitting a couple of big winners down the line and forcing a set point with Nadal serving at 6-5. After a decent second serve, Nadal saved it after a long rally.
ESPN announces 300 layoffs
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.
The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”
In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.
ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.
Big Ten teams strugges in fan-free home games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football players charged out of the Big House tunnel and leaped to touch a banner at midfield, following a tradition that has made 100,000-plus fans roar for decades.
With a Michigan Stadium record-low crowd of 615 people at the Michigan State game last week, the Wolverines looked flat and lost to follow an early trend in the conference.
All five Big Ten teams that hosted games last Saturday lost. That bleak day dropped the overall record for home games in the conference to 6-7 during the COVID-19 pandemic that has sharply limited attendance at the stadiums.