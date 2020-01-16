Clemson backup QB to transfer
CLEMSON — Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice has decided to transfer, he said Thursday on social media.
Brice is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Grayson, Georgia, who had backed up Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant the past two seasons.
Brice is best known for rallying Clemson from 23-13 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Syracuse 27-23 in 2018 after Lawrence left with an injury in the first half. The victory was part of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season.
Brice plans to graduate in May, meaning he will be immediately eligible at his new school.
USC student-athletes post highest-ever GPA
The University of South Carolina Athletics Department concluded the fall 2019 semester with a departmental GPA of 3.378. It marks the department’s highest GPA in history and the 26th-consecutive semester for a departmental GPA above 3.0. 16 of the 18 teams earned a 3.0 or better GPA during the fall semester.
Beach Volleyball (3.760) earned the highest team GPA among all athletics teams, while Women’s Golf (3.753) earned the second-highest team mark within the department. Equestrian (3.605), Men’s Swimming & Diving (3.617), Men’s Tennis (3.734) and Beach Volleyball (3.760) each obtained its highest team GPA to date.
The department also set a record by naming 97 student-athletes to the President’s List by earning a 4.0.
Warrant issued for Beckham Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday.
The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the Monday night celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
Browns interviewing Ossenfort for GM job
CLEVELAND — The Browns passed on a chance to hire one of the Patriots’ coaches. Now, they’ll consider someone who helped build New England into an NFL dynasty.
With Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on board as their new coach, the Browns have accelerated the search for a general manager. They will interview Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Baylor hires LSU’s Aranda as coach
Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach Thursday, three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship.
Aranda, a head coach for the first time, takes over a Big 12 program in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there more than three years ago.
Giants make Nakken first female MLB coach
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.