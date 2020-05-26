Clemson athletes can return to campus June 8
CLEMSON — Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes are set to return to voluntary activity beginning June 8. The move comes as Clemson University announced its phased return plan last week, including the NCAA’s decision to permit voluntary activity for all sports.
Student-athletes may return back to the Clemson area June 1 while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing – seven days at home prior to return to the area, and seven days in the Clemson area.
Once this period is complete without symptoms, the student-athletes are eligible to begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine. This physical includes a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test. Student-athletes must also complete a daily screening before entering facilities.
USC’s Clarke named Third Team All-American
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of South Carolina sophomore infielder Wes Clarke was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced Tuesday.
Clarke led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games played for the Gamecocks. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman on March 3.
Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.
Clarke, a Forest, Virginia, native, becomes the first Gamecock to be named a Collegiate Baseball All-American since Clarke Schmidt was named to the third team in 2016. He is the first positional player since Kyle Martin was named to the second team in 2015.
NHL adopts new playoff format if it can return to the ice
The NHL announced Tuesday it will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 if it is able to resume play.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the decision is not a guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association must still figure out health and safety protocols and solve other issues, including where to play.
Still, ironing out a format represents significant progress since global sports were basically shut down in March as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic.
Bettman has said the goal has always been to play again and award the Stanley Cup, but details remain uncertain and there is no announced timetable of any kind.