Clemson adds 2 women’s sports
CLEMSON — Clemson is adding two women’s sports to its varsity roster.
The school announced in a news release Thursday that it would add women’s lacrosse and women’s gymnastics in the next two years.
Lacrosse is projected to begin competition during the 2022-23 school year, and gymnastics would follow during the 2023-24 school year, The Greenville News reported.
The lacrosse team will compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The gymnastics team also will compete in the ACC and across the NCAA Division I league.
Carlisle steps down as Mavs’ coach
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days.
Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
DeGrom gets clean MRI on shoulder
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s shoulder showed no abnormalities, but New York was not yet ready to commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation on Sunday against Washington.
DeGrom left his second straight start with an arm injury, coming out after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness.
He had an MRI on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery that was reviewed by Mets medical director David Altchek and an outside expert.
Bears submit bid to buy horse track site
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.
Bears President and CEO and Ted Phillips announced Thursday the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights.
It’s about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.
Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in operation, having opened in 1924.
Yankees trade Ford to Rays
NEW YORK — First baseman Mike Ford was traded by the New York Yankees to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for $100,000 and a player to be named.
Ford, who turns 29 on July 4, had a strong rookie season with the Yankees in 2019, hitting .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 143 at-bats over 50 games.
But he slumped to a .135 average with two homers and 11 RBIs in 74 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.