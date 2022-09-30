The first time Julie McMahon met Claire Poole, Poole was going into the fifth grade. She was bouncing around a Greenwood volleyball camp with her two gymnastic-style braids, since she was normally going from one practice to the other. Even then, McMahon knew Poole was going to be special.
“She sticks out. She really does,” McMahon said. “She has that drive. She’ll yell, she’ll cheer and she’ll get excited. That’s been since the summer between fourth and fifth grade.”
That first meeting was six years ago. McMahon is now in her second stint as the Greenwood girls volleyball coach, while Poole is now a junior for the Eagles.
While Poole has obviously grown and developed, one thing didn’t change — her competitive spirit.
“She’s probably one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met in my entire life,” McMahon said. “I think it’s that’s youngest child syndrome. She’s competing with the older siblings, so therefore she’s competing with herself. ... Her first competitor is herself. She has that drive that I wish was easier to teach. It’s something that can eventually come with time. For some people, it’s intrinsic, and for her, that’s one of the things that I’ve noticed about her. She has that drive that makes her a natural competitor.”
As a sophomore, Poole was a solid front-line players, recording 20 aces and 104 kills in 27 total sets. But between the end of that year and the start of this season, Poole gained an extra chip on her shoulder.
“I’ve been a little bit more motivated now, since I was told this summer that I wasn’t tall enough to be a front-row player,” Poole said. “It motivated me to be a better front row player and be more aggressive.”
Because of that extra motivation, Poole has worked extra hard in practice to prove she can continue to play at a high level in the front row and potentially earn a college roster spot along the net.
McMahon said Poole is constantly asking for one more rep at practice, so she can perfect whatever drill or hit she is working on that day.
“She’s a hard worker,” McMahon said. “When you are growing as a player, you hit plateaus, and you have to push yourself to grow as a player. She will break through that barrier so she can improve her game. She’s not afraid to take chances and take risks.”
With McMahon back at Greenwood, she has introduced two different changes — a faster offense and a ruckus board.
The faster offense is predicated on lower sets, so the Eagle hitters can get to their spikes quicker, which doesn’t allow for the opposing blockers time to set up a double block. The Eagles will work on different plays to speed up the set, with slides and stunts. McMahon said Poole is one of the first players in a game that will attempt to run one of those plays.
“Claire is one that will say ‘I want to run a slide,’ and she’ll run it. She’s not afraid to run it, not afraid to try to put herself out there, because of that competitive spirit,” McMahon said. “It just makes want to learn that new skill and perfect that new skill. By her doing that, it pushed the other girls. It’s raised the level of our team.”
The ruckus board is a way to celebrate the players’ communication on the court, as they get points based off their communication and support.
Poole has taken to both quickly.
“The ruckus game really helps get our energy flowing and gets everyone confident and the energy to play when there aren’t a lot of people here,” Poole said. “Seeing the ruckus flip, it motivates you.”
Through 10 games this year, Greenwood is 7-3 and 4-2 in region play. It travels to Easley and Westside before retuning home against Greenville and Pickens in two weeks.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.