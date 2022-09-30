The first time Julie McMahon met Claire Poole, Poole was going into the fifth grade. She was bouncing around a Greenwood volleyball camp with her two gymnastic-style braids, since she was normally going from one practice to the other. Even then, McMahon knew Poole was going to be special.

“She sticks out. She really does,” McMahon said. “She has that drive. She’ll yell, she’ll cheer and she’ll get excited. That’s been since the summer between fourth and fifth grade.”

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.