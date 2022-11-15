This year, the Index-Journal had a new mystery picker, and this year, we picked a member of the community.
Chip Tinsley is a part-time professor at Lander, and this year, he was the mystery picker. He finished in first place with a 107-24 record, winning by two picks.
Q: Have you ever done a pick ’ems group before?
A: No, this was my first time.
Q: What made you decide to do it?
A: I love football, Clemson and college football especially. Not much into pro sports, so those kind of throw me a little bit, but I love college and high school football. I thought it would be interesting. I like the community and competition aspect. I just thought it would be something I enjoy doing every week.
Q: What was it like for your first time?
A: You take it as a competition obviously, because you have four or five other people, and you look to see what they’re doing. You take it as a competition.
Q: How did you do your research?
A: I didn’t really ask people their opinion. I pretty much did a little research, especially in high school. I would look at MaxPreps and try to get my idea on who I thought would win based on their opinion. With the local teams, I had a pretty good feeling of my knowledge with Greenwood, Emerald and Abbeville. Some of the others, I had to look up. In college, I pretty much knew. I did take Carolina a couple of times. .... Pros, I had no clue. I don’t watch much pro ball. Pretty much if I picked Carolina to lose, they won and if I picked them to win, they lost. I had no clue on the pro sports. I would look up the spreads. I probably go more info on the pros and missed it more than any others.
Q: Local knowledge of teams? Do you go to many games on Fridays/Saturdays?
A: I do read the Index. I do look online for high school and college. I was born in August of 1963, and went to my first Greenwood game in September of 63. I probably went to Greenwood games almost my whole life up until about five years ago. I’m trying to get back into the habit again.
I worked at Emerald for six years, so I went to Emerald games, still had season tickets to Greenwood games. I was still invested. I worked at Ware Shoals for 10 years, so I went to Ware Shoals games and worked them as an administrator, but still had Greenwood tickets. I’ve been to those three for years and went to jamborees for years, so I feel like I still know. I’m involved in FCA, so I still hear some of the coaches and get a feel for it. ... I’ve been a season ticket holder at Clemson. I’ve been sitting in the same seats for 45 years.
Q: Would you recommend the experience?
A: Oh yeah. I think it was fun. It keeps you involved watching kids. I always like to watch Channel 7 on Friday nights, so I can watch all the teams. I still listen to Stan Olenik, he comes on after the Abbeville game. It keeps you involved and keeps you up with the kids, the community and sports when you get out of the habit of going. I think it’s fun. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed keeping up with the other guys on the panel.