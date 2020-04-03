Chiefs rework deal with Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose contract details, said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft.
Watkins was headed into the final year of a $48 million, three-year contract, and he was scheduled to make $13.7 million in base salary and count a prohibitive $21 million against the cap.
That made him an immediate candidate to either restructure his contract or be released, and the Chiefs were able to make the numbers work to keep him in the fold.
Bears declare quarterback competition
The Chicago Bears declared the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and newcomer Nick Foles an open one on Friday.
General manager Ryan Pace made that clear during a conference call, saying both players are “embracing” the battle that will play out whenever offseason workouts begin.
Coach Matt Nagy stressed that Trubisky will be the first quarterback on the field whenever practices begin, But he planned to give Trubisky and Foles equal time with the starters. He also said both will play in the preseason as part of the evaluation.
WNBA postpones start of season
NEW YORK — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.
The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”
The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women's sports league.
Dayton's Toppin wins Naismith Trophy
ATLANTA — Dayton forward Obi Toppin has been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball's most outstanding player.
Toppin was named the Naismith Trophy winner on Friday, adding to an award collection that includes national player of the year by The Associated Press.
Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%.
Ionescu wins women's Naismith Trophy
ATLANTA — Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu has added another award to her collection
Already named The Associated Press women's player of the year, Ionescu was awarded the Naismith Trophy for the most outstanding women's basketball player on Friday.
Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.
Lions agree to deal with Darryl Roberts
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts.
The Lions announced the move Friday. Roberts spent the past four seasons with the New York Jets. Like many of Detroit's recent acquisitions, he also has ties to the New England Patriots.
Roberts has started 10 games in each of the past two seasons. He joins a Detroit secondary that is moving on without star cornerback Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia last month. The Lions also acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant this offseason.
Texas women's hoops coach dismissed
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas dismissed women's basketball coach Karen Aston on Friday, ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 from 2015-2018.
Aston was at the end o,f her contract that paid nearly $800,000 per year and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said it would not be renewed. A search for her replacement would begin immediately.
Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas. Her best season was 2015-16 when the Longhorns were 31-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. The Longhorns lost in the first round last season.
Tirico to host daily afternoon show
NBC's Mike Tirico is returning to hosting a daily talk show, which will focus on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the sports world.
The hour-long “Lunch Talk Live” will air weekdays beginning at noon EDT on NBCSN. Tirico will host the show remotely from his home in Michigan.
This is the first time in 11 years that Tirico is doing an afternoon talk show. He co-hosted “The Mike Tirico Show” on ESPN Radio from 2007-09 with Scott Van Pelt.
Tirico is hoping the show will partially fill the void created by an absence of live events.