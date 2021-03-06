DUE WEST
Craig Pender could have decided to play college football just about anywhere.
The quarterback had a stellar career at Barnwell High School, leading his team to two state title appearances. During his senior year, he passed for 2,447 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 496 yards.
The son of Britt Pender and Mandy Smith had 4,855 yards, 58 TDs and only 15 INTs during his high school career. Pender’s two losses in the Class 2A state championship games came against Lakelands teams, first to Abbeville and then to Saluda.
So why did he choose Erskine, a program that was restarting its football program for the first time in 70 years? And why did he pick a college which, ironically, is in the same county as one of the teams to which Barnwell lost a state title?
“When I came on the (recruiting) tour, it just felt like family,” Pender said. “It’s God-centered, and I believe that’s the most important thing in my life. They want to compete around here, so I like that too.”
He said it is “different” playing in the county (Abbeville) where one of its teams, Abbeville High, defeated his Barnwell team on the biggest stage in high school football.
“It’s a great county,” Pender said. “It’s different, but I like it.”
Pender was 23-for-32 passing for 262 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions in his college debut, a 30-28 win at Barton College last weekend. Pretty good, eh? Well, not for a perfectionist such as Pender.
“Not good enough,” Pender said. “Perfection is what we chase around here. I just try to be perfect in everything I do. Perfection is something we talk about all the time. It would be awesome to go perfect, but to grow together as brothers and to create a culture of winning is what we would like to do.”
Pender said he quickly learned the college game is “faster” than high school.
“But I knew the guys up front and the guys around me were going to let me settle in and do what I need to do to get the win,” Pender said.
In explaining how the game is “faster,” Pender said the defensive line is bigger and quicker than in high school. “The speed of the game altogether is just faster,” he said.
The Fleet travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to play Edward Waters College at 1 p.m. today. You can listen to the game online at rb.gy/yua8kg or watch it on YouTube livestream at rg.gy/hivm1c.
Erskine’s home opener, against Shorter University, is set for 4 p.m. March 13 at Greenwood High’s J.W. Babb Stadium. You can purchase tickets online at erskinesports.com/sports/2020/8/14/TICKETS.aspx
Pender said he wasn’t bothered in choosing a school with a first-year football program.
“I kind of like the idea,” Pender said. “Me and my receiver — he actually had surgery today — we believe that starting fresh and on a new slate, and to start something new would be a great experience for both of us.”