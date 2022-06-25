From a backyard to Uptown Greenwood, the Emerald City Cornhole Club has come a long way.
What started as an activity that gathered friends and family has grown into a Facebook group with more than 1,500 members who are all looking to play. During the second weekend in July, the club will take another step, hosting the “EC3 BBQ and Blues” Cornhole Tournament at the Festival of Discovery.
“Everybody knows about the barbecue festival,” Tournament Director Rebecca Gurney said. “With us being so new, I just wanted to connect the two and it has been pretty fun to promote. Everybody knows cornhole so anytime you talk about it, everyone says they’re good at it.”
Gurney said she got the idea to host an event during the festival in March, citing that during the summer people enjoy being outside and thought it would be a good way to promote the sport.
The tournament will begin on July 8 with a “Friday Night Blind Draw.” The entry fee is $20 per person and players from varying skill levels will be paired up at random and compete against other random duos.
The next night will allow players to bring their own partner and compete for a cash prize. Players will pay $50 at the event or $40 if they pre-register.
“For us, this is a platform to make it an annual event,” Gurney said. “We want it to be really big because I want them to know that we want to come back and do this again next year. The money is going toward taking care of the club. We’re going to pay the rent, power, invest in new boards and invest in new mats. … Cornhole is an American game and everybody loves to play cornhole. Anybody can play and anybody can win money.”
For more information, check out the Emerald City Cornhole Club Facebook page.
“I just want the tournament to be successful,” Gurney said. “I just want it to be good for the club and to keep these doors open.”
