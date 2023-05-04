ABBEVILLE
The last time the public saw the Abbeville football team on a field, there was a celebration 150 days ago. The Panthers had just soundly defeated Oceanside Collegiate in Columbia for their eighth title under head coach Jamie Nickles.
But that was last year’s team. The Panthers will have new faces step up and familiar faces in some new roles, but one thing doesn’t change — those championship aspirations still exist.
Abbeville kicked off its spring season Monday as it works to a ninth title.
“It’s just in your DNA,” Nickles said. “Truly just so excited to be back out here and get started back with another project, another group of kids. We’re really going into the summer phase with spring practice. The weightlifting phase is over, now we’re transition and see where you are. You just go to work.
“I’ve been really pleased with Coach (Gil) Cade and the kids in the weight room. Now that we’re transitioning into the field, I’m anxious to see if we can take that same attitude and progress.”
Abbeville lost a lot of notable players from its state championship winning team that includes some of the bigger name players, seven of whom signed college scholarships. But turnover is part of high school football.
The rising senior class is small but talented, and through the weightlifting phase and the first two days of spring practice, Nickles has noticed that class stepping up.
“The ones that are really asserted themselves are our rising seniors,” Nickles said. “They’ve really come out here and have really set the tone out here. Jae (Harris) has really asserted himself to being a leader out here.”
The rising junior class contains a lot of impact players who helped the Panthers win the state championship, and that class will be heavily relied upon this year. Demarcus “Nez” Leach played cornerback last year and will also play quarterback this year.
“With Nez quarterbacking a lot, he looks comfortable in that role,” Nickles said.
A trio of backs made up of Jha’Louis Hadden, Altavious Patterson and Karson Norman ran for more than 2,000 yards and scored more than 30 touchdowns a year ago.
Defensively, Leach, Gage Evans and Gavin Calhoun logged a lot of snaps and will be counted on.
In a couple of weeks, the Panthers will narrow their openings and have position battles heading into the summer, where those expected starters can develop into their roles and refine their skills during camps, 7-on-7s and scrimmages before the start of the season Aug. 18.
“When we have everyone, we’ll see where everyone is and start challenging for positions,” Nickles said. “Right now, we’re just trying to get people in the right places.
“We’re just feeling our way through it and going through the process. (It’s) a little laid back, just like spring training in baseball. Trying to just let the kids develop to who they are and let this team evolve into who this team needs to be.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
