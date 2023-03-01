Have fun. Be fast. Be first
Those are the six words that Cason Howle hears from his father Phillip before every match. The Greenwood sophomore followed that advice in all 44 of his matches this season and capped off an undefeated season with the 182-pound 4A state championship.
Because of the dominance he displayed on the mat and the program history he made, Howle was named the Index-Journal Wrestler of the Year.
“It was a really good,” Howle said. “I can say there was a little less nerves this year. This time last year, I was very nervous and anxious. This year, I was a little more calm and relaxed. The team this year wrestled great, but I think next year, I’m really excited for us.”
Have funAt Greenwood home matches this year, each wrestler chose their entrance music. Some chose country or rap, but Howle went in a different direction.
As he runs through the tunnel of Eagle teammates before reaching the mat, “Baby” by Justin Bieber is blaring through the gym.
In the time that he’s on the mat waiting for his match to start, he’s bouncing up and down, singing along to the 2010 song.
“It’s always been some song like that,” Howle said. “I just enjoy something that A: makes people laugh and B: it just helps me relax. It’s just (something that helps me) relax and say it’s just for fun. ... I just want to go out there do something I love and have fun.”
Be fastIn his three matches in Anderson this past weekend, Howle showed that he can do anything on a mat.
In his semifinal match, the sophomore dominated his match, winning by a tech fall. In the first period, he scored more points through a variety of takedowns (10) than he allowed the entire two-day tournament (7). The five points he allowed in his semifinal matches were escapes that he willingly gave up.
“It’s just doing what I trained for,” Howle said. “I’ve done countless reps the past few years. During the summer during practice, I’ll do these really small moves and do them for two or three hours and go live. I have confidence in the work that I’ve put in. I know that I’ve worked harder than anyone else I’ve wrestled. That should always show on the mat.”
That confidence is evident on the mat.
During the second round of the state individuals, Greenwood had three wrestlers going at once. It had three coaches so that wasn’t a problem, but Howle knows what he can and wants to do in any match that he could have gone out on his own.
“I know he would have wanted us to go to Alijah’s match and Bryce’s match, and he would have been just fine wrestling in that middle mat without anyone there,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said. “He likes to have someone in the chair just to have that support behind him. He’s been around wrestling so long that you can let him do his own thing.”
Be firstHowle is the first Eagle in program history to finish with multiple state championships, as he claimed the 170-pound title a year ago. He won 56 of his 57 matches a year ago, but this year he was on another level.
In 43 of his wins, he won with bonus points, meaning he won by eight or more points or won with a pin.
“A win is a win no matter what, but the other night, Cason was upset with himself. He had bonused everyone with bonus points up until that match,” Mountz said. “That match (the championship), he only beat that kid 3-0, so he was frustrated with himself because he wasn’t able to work as much as he would have wanted to.
“That’s just the type of kid he is, and it’s fun to watch him do that.”
Next for Howle is the National High School Coaches Sophomore Nationals in Virginia Beach, which is a tournament of the best wrestlers in the country. He finished third as a freshman a year ago, but he has his eyes set on first when the tournament starts March 24.
“I really want to go win that,” Howle said. “That’s something that (has) written on my wall now. It’s a milestone for me that I want to compete.”