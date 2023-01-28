Caroline Reed couldn’t have been happier with the way things were going at halftime Friday night.
The Greenwood Christian girls basketball team was up by 34 at the break, but just before she and her teammates hit the locker room, Reed was caught by surprise.
Greenwood Christian athletic director Brad Hinzman announced she had surpassed 1,000 career points during the Hawks’ 54-7 win over Oakbrook Prep.
“It feels amazing,” Reed said. “I didn’t even expect it tonight. My dad (GCS coach Jimmy Reed) didn’t tell me I was close. It was a great surprise.”
Entering Friday night, the senior was extremely close, just four points away from the revered milestone. Late in the first quarter, she hit a 3-pointer to bring her within a single point.
Then with 1:41 left in the quarter, Caroline rushed down the court, euro-stepped past an Oakbrook defender and sank a layup.
Nothing too flashy, but it was amazing to witness, especially for Jimmy, who has been with Caroline every step of the way.
“I’ve been coaching her in basketball since she was three years old,” Jimmy Reed said. “Excited for her, excited for her teammates and it’s quite the accomplishment to be able to do that in high school.”
Like Caroline has for a lot of her high school career, the Hawks rolled all night against the visiting Knights. In the first half, it seemed Oakbrook rarely got shots up against a stingy Greenwood Christian defense that forced turnover after turnover.
The Hawks took advantage of those miscues, as shots rained down on the Oakbrook defense that couldn’t catch a break in the 37-3 half. Ashley Yarborough threw up a lot of those shots and made them all game long, amounting to a team-high 18 points.
Hallie Ruth Stumbo also impressed through every quarter tallying 12 points by the end of the game.
“We got to really have everybody hitting on all cylinders if we wanna make a run in the playoffs. To see Ashley get back on track was really good,” Jimmy said. “It was good to have two players score in double figures tonight.”
In the second half, the GCS offense slowed down, but on defense, the Hawks didn’t miss a beat. The Knights managed to score four points in the final 16 minutes, putting down just one of two field goals Oakbrook made Friday night.
Caroline was a big part of that, also contributing nine points in the bludgeoning, bringing her career total to 1,005 points.
It was a night to remember for the GCS standout, but Caroline wanted one last thing before heading back to the locker room — a photo with her team.
“I think (the milestone) really shows a lot about my teammates because you can't get 1,000 points if you don’t have people passing and doing their jobs, too, so I thank them and this is part of their award, too because they helped me get here,” Caroline said.
