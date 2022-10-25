NINETY SIX —After an abysmal first two sets, Ninety Six finally found its footing.
The Wildcats controlled much of the third set, rallying behind Janiyah Squire, and taking their first set win of the night.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 10:13 pm
That didn’t change in the final two sets.
Ninety Six dominated late in the fourth set and came in clutch in a tight fifth set to defeat Chesnee, 3-2 Tuesday night at home. The team won with set scores of 14-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18 and 15-13.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, and will travel to face Liberty Thursday.
“I just challenged them. You gotta have the will to win, you gotta fight for every single point, you gotta earn every single point. We win or we’re done for the year,” Ninety Six coach Chandler Wells said. “I wanted them to make sure they knew what was at stake and they rose to the occasion.”
And that they did — especially in the fourth set. After finding itself in an early 13-5 hole, Ninety Six went on a 10-2 run to knot things up at 15 a piece. After a Squire kill to take the lead, the Wildcats didn’t turn back.
Squire added two more kills and an ace to her résumé along with a pair of aces from Brooke Coster to complete a 20-5 run, winning the fourth.
Squire ended her night with a team-high 19 kills.
“(Squire) really does do a good job of bringing life to the team,” Wells said. “They all play an important part, but when she’s swinging, it just gives them that confidence to keep pushing and really persevere and push through the game, so she was a big factor.”
Although the Wildcats fell behind early in the fourth set, that wasn’t the case in the third. Ninety Six took a 4-3 lead and held on to it the rest of the way, as the team passed and communicated much better than the first two sets.
And that communication, and eventually awareness, was apparent in the fifth. The Wildcats and Eagles played neck-and-neck until Ninety Six found itself at a 13-12 advantage.
Then Kinsley Thomas came up with a huge block and kill before Chesnee hit a bad serve for Ninety Six to survive another round.
“They knew they could (come back), they could win from set 1, it was just a matter of what we were gonna do to get there,” Wells said. “They lit a spark underneath them and they were ready to go after that second-set loss.”
Now after a thrilling five-set win, the Wildcats can breathe a sigh of relief before they prepare for Thursday night’s third round.
“I’m just so proud of them, that’s all I can really say,” Wells said. “They rose to the occasion tonight, they worked hard and I’m just so proud to be their coach.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
