WARE SHOALS — Coming into Friday, the goal was 8,898 step-ups for Cameron Dorn.
That was the eight-hour world record coming into Friday, a record that had lasted a little more than 11 years.
It was the mark.
Dorn smashed the record on Friday at Riegel Stadium, breaking the 8-hour mark in just under 6 hours, 5 hours, 52 minutes and 51 seconds to be exact.
“He actually had a little calf injury coming into this. I figured if that healed up fine, he’s mentally just locked,” Dorn’s friend and employee at Suitcase of Courage Dylan Scott said. “When I got out here, he was an hour deep already. I looked at the count and started doing the math. I said ‘Let’s see how he’s doing at 3 hours.’ At three hours, he looked just as smooth. I was like ‘He’s got so much in the bank, he’s going to break this record by 2,000 reps.
“He’s an animal. He’s trained for this stuff. He’s mentally one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. When he puts his mind to something, it’s pretty hard for him to stop.”
Before Friday, Dorn already has two world records, both burpee records. Scott has attempted to break a world record in the past, so he understands the mental fortitude it takes to keep pushing yourself.
“Anytime you set out to do something that no one has ever done before, you have to be humble enough to put together a plan,” Scott said. “He has a plan for everything. You also have to be arrogant enough to be like ‘I can do something that no one has ever done before.’ He walks that line well.”
Dorn finished with 11,642 step-ups in the 8-hour window.
The goal for the attempt was to one break a record and two, which is more important to Dorn, to inspire.
Dorn’s attempt inspired several Ware Shoals students, as several worked behind Dorn doing their own step-ups. Terry Taylor, a French horn player in the Hornets band, finished with 500 step-ups on the day, while Eli Morse finished with 400 on the day.
“It made me strive to do more,” Morse said. “I like supporting the school and the community. That’s why I became the Hornet. That’s my whole passion.”
