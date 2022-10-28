Eight years ago, Cameron Dorn set two world records — the 12-hour and 24-hour burpee records (10,105). Now he’s going to try his luck at another challenge, the 8-hour step-up world record.
The burpee record was broken in Greenwood, but this time, Dorn will attempt to break the world record in Ware Shoals.
Why? The answer is simple to Dorn.
“There’s never been a world record broken in Ware Shoals, and I figured it would be a great place to do it,” Dorn said. “I always tell the kids from Ware Shoals, ‘Small town doesn’t mean small opportunity.’ That supports it, bringing a world record back and breaking it back at the high school.”
The current world record is 8,898 step-ups and has been held since June 4, 2011. The 8,898 step-ups is equivalent to a 22,250-foot change in elevation. According to Dorn’s website thesuitcaseofcourage.com, the elevation change is the same as climbing up and down the Empire State Building nine times.
Dorn has been training for the world record for the past eight years without realizing it, as he’s spent time climbing mountain ranges that include the Karakoram range, which is part of the Himalayans in Pakistan.
“Step-ups are the best exercise for mountain climbing, hiking and running. I saw that there was a record for 8 hours and decided to go after that,” Dorn said. “We were climbing at 20,000 feet in Pakistan. You’re at altitude. Your blood chemistry changes, so it’s nice to be back at sea-level where there’s more air.”
The goal eight years ago was to raise funds for Dorn’s alma mater of Ware Shoals High School. Through various people fundraising, Dorn raised $20,000 that went towards shoes and heart-rate monitors for the Hornets’ cross country team, so it could train at its highest level.
Alongside helping the Hornets, Dorn helped Similia’s de Vida, a school in Peru, where the funds went towards school supplies for an entire year and a rock-climbing wall.
Dorn’s goal is the same this record-breaking attempt.
“My background was endurance sports, and I was a sponsored athlete for 7 years,” Dorn said. “I think athletics are so much more than winning a trophy for yourself. The world record is more of an event for the town, and I can raise funds for a good cause. It’s not just a trophy, it’s more meaningful for a large group of people.”
There are four organizations Dorn is trying to raise money for, two in the Lakelands and two in Asia.
The two in the Lakelands are ROAR, an organization trying to empower the disabled to get out and rediscover life after injury, and the Ware Shoals Community gym. The donations to the gym will add a dumbbell rack, bench and cleaning supplies.
The two Asian organizations are the Himalayan Outreach, that helps educate and get equipment for youth in the mountain ranges in Nepal, India, Pakistan and Tibet, and the Give a Goat foundation, which helps develop rural hospitals and battle malnutrition in Uganda.
More information on all these organizations can be found on Dorn’s website.
“I wanted to give people the opportunity to see what organizations that are out there,” Dorn said. “They can set a goal and see what is fulfilling to them to donate. I wanted to leave it more open ended.”
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dorn will be at Riegel Stadium. His attempt will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.