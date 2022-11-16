Cambridge Academy senior Spence Hagood signed his National Letter of Intent with Presbyterian on Tuesday. From left are Cambridge Academy Athletic Director Robert Rooney, Lori Anne Hagood, Spence Hagood, Andy Hagood and Kevin Britt.
Spence Hagood has been one of the best high school golfers in the state for most of his high school career.
The Cambridge Academy senior has toured the state, playing in weekly tournaments the past three summers, developing his game, and it’s paid off.
On Tuesday, Hagood signed his Letter of Intent to play golf at Presbyterian College.
“It’s great to put the pen to paper,” Hagood said. “I’m just excited for next year. ... I just really like the coach and the team. I think we have a really good chance to be really good. it’s a great feeling.”
Hagood was a pivotal part of the Cougars 2021 and 2022 state championship golf teams.
In the two-day state championship tournament this past May, Hagood shot a 140, which was better than any other classification at the South Carolina Independent School Association State Golf Tournament, finishing three strokes better than the next closest opponent. He won the 1A medal by six shots.
After winning a state championship, Hagood has played in eight South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournaments, finishing in the top 10 in five of those three-day tournaments. His best finish was second place at the Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational in July, while he finished fourth as an individual in the 2022 Boys’ High School Golf Invitational.
“It was great getting to play a lot against some of the best players,” Hagood said.
According to the SCJGA, Hagood is the No. 7 golfer in the state, shooting a 72 average in his previous 12 events.
“It’s always cool when we have our athletes sign and they’re good enough to go somewhere else and further their education. We’re really proud of Spence,” Cambridge Academy athletic director Robert Rooney said.
